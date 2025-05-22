



China could impose sanctions on companies in accordance with American restrictions on its local technology, the Chinese government announced on Wednesday.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce said in a statement that the latest directives of American industry – the advance of possible penalties for American companies that exchange chinese manufacturing circuits – was an “attempt to prohibit Chinese chips with advanced composition on a global scale”.

The American trade and treasure services did not respond to a request for comments sent by email. The Chinese Embassy in Washington, DC, told Newsweek that he had nothing to add beyond the Declaration of the Ministry.

Why it matters

Washington argues that decoupling American and Chinese technologies is necessary because American scientific and technological know-how has inadvertently fueled modernization and rapid expansion of the Armed Forces of China.

However, by trying to thwart Chinese chiput manufacturing by making the use of Chinese products more prohibitive for American companies, the United States also threatens a consecutive sector for the Chinese economy as well as expected and possibly unexpected future gains in its defense industry.

What to know

Beijing criticized Washington for specifically targeting the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei, a company related to the state that leads the research, development and production of high -end semiconductors – sopistic equipment that can decide the breed for emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and quantum calculation.

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce, which qualified American councils a violation of international trade law, said: “Any organization or individual who implements or attended the implementation of American measures will be suspected of having violated the anti-cancer law with the sanctions of the People's Republic of China and other regulations, and will support corresponding legal responsibilities.” “”

The Chinese rubber parliament adopted the anti-cancer instrument in 2021 to give Beijing the legal means to promulgate countermeasures against Western businesses considered to have harmed Chinese economic or political interests via their respect for American sanctions.

Last week, the Office of Industry and Security of the U.S. Commerce Department of Industry and Security said that Huawei fleas were probably developed in violation of US export controls and that US companies using Chinese technology would also violate the sanctions regime.

Although under the direct threat of American restrictions, Huawei progresses in the manufacture of Aboriginal Tamias. Chinese AI companies such as Deepseek are likely to turn to the latest Huawei Ascend circuits to fuel their machine models in the absence of American alternatives, in what becomes a central element of technological war and has implications for national security.

What people say

The Chinese Ministry of Commerce declared in a press release published on Wednesday: “Innovation, development and win-win cooperation are the general trend. China urges the United States to immediately correct its poor practices, respect international economic and commercial rules and respect the rights of other countries towards scientific and technological development.”

What happens next

For the moment, Chinese technological startups depositing on manufacturers of national fleas can find their capacities of supercomputing limited by current market options, but American industrial policy can not go so far than, by saying rather than refusing Chinese advances in tomorrow's technologies.

While broader commercial negotiations continue in the middle of the 90-day truce accepted this month in Geneva, it seems that the question of high technology becomes quickly non-negotiable for both parties.

A flag of the United States flying next to a China flag in Chinatown, San Francisco, April 18. A flag of the United States flying next to a China flag in Chinatown, San Francisco, April 18. Jeff Chiu / AP

