Half of the UK's net migration, new data | Political news





The latest official figures fell sharply in the UK.

The data released by the National Statistics (ONS) estimates that in the year of December 2023 to December 2024, the net migration was 560,000 to 431,000.

This drop is the largest recorded for 12 months, and the largest Callie Callie descent in the net migration after the initial stage of infectious diseases.

Latest politics: pure migration to England

Meanwhile, long -term immigration fell to less than a million for the first time in about three years.

It was estimated to be 948,000 in the year end in December 2024, and it is the first time for the first 12 months to 1/3 of the 1,326,000, for the first time since March 12, 2022.

28:27 'We must reduce immigration'

Immigration rose about 11% from 466,000 last year to about 517,000.

The Minister of Home Affairs Ibeth welcomed 300,000 pure migration, “important and welcoming” since the labor government began in July.

She said:

Soon Lee -ju achieved a record of 906,000 in June 2023, and reached 728,000 by June 2024, just before labor was acquired.

But former Secretary of State James Clibus said the Labor Party said, “I will try to claim credit.”

What is the cause of the pure migration this fall?

The rapid autumn reported on Thursday is believed to have been led by the decrease in the immigration of the non -European coalition.

ONS also mentioned that many people pour out to work and study in England.

In addition, this estimates will follow the limitations of those who can travel to the UK as a job or learning visa by the early conservatives in 2024.

Mary Gregory, ONS's demographic director, said, “Autumn is led by” many people, especially student dependents. “

She said: “Immigration increased from December to December 12, 2024, and especially those who left the original study visa when the pandemic travel restrictions on the UK are eased.”

The new estimation is less than two weeks after Sir Keir Starmer starts a series of measures to further reduce the number of people who move to the UK in the long term.

The prime minister, who said that the state is at risk of becoming an “island of strangers” without better integration, said in the next general election that the migration wanted to “fall” but refused to set the number of goals.

Keir's plan requires a higher level of English in the work and learning visa reform and all immigration paths, and is expected to reduce the number of people coming to the UK by up to 100,000 per year.

But the Conservative Party insisted on autumn credit.

He said: “This decline is due to the change of the Visa rules. The Labor Party will try to claim credit for this figure, but at that time it did not criticize me and completely change the change.”

