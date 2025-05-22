The leaders of the American Institute of Peace regain control of the HQ after the judge declares the takeover of Doge “null and not avenu”





The leaders of the United States Institute for Peace regained control of their offices on Wednesday, weeks after being ejected from their positions by the Trump administration and the government's Ministry of Efficiency in March.

The dramatic turn of events occurred following the decision of the American district judge Beryl Howell on Monday that the takeover of the USIP was “illegal” and led by “illegitimately installed leaders”. Howell also ruled that the action was “zero and not avenue”. The judge ruled after the leaders of the USIP continued the government.

The Ministry of Justice said on Wednesday that it planned to appeal to Howell's decision and asked the judge to suspend his order while a court of appeal examines the case.

During an impromptu press briefing on the stages of the USIP building on Wednesday, the acting president George Moose addressed journalists.

“We are now back in the building and we intend to resume our stewardship and our guard,” said Moose. “It is not only the platform from which we have done our job. It is a symbol of the aspirations and the intention of the American people to be seen and to be peaceful in the world.”

Howell's decision was the culmination of a two-month legal battle that started after the USIP employees were forcibly removed from the organization's building in downtown Washington with the help of the Metropolitan Police of Washington, DC.

The event chain began on February 19, when President Trump published the executive decree 14217 declaring the “useless” USIP and ending his management, most of his 300 staff members and his entire board of directors. The organization was created by Congress as “a non -profit independent company”.

This prepared the field for the dramatic impasse between the leadership of the USIP and DOGE – the cost reduction team led by billionaire Elon Musk – a month later. Doge's representatives had access to the building with the help of a private security company, said the USIP spokesperson Liz Callihan. During the impasse, Moose published a declaration saying that “Doge has broken into our building”.

On March 17, DOGE took control of the institute's registered office and a newly installed president transferred ownership of the building to the administration of government services, which oversees contracts for the federal government and acts effectively as owner. The building was specifically built to shelter the USIP and was paid for a mixture of public and private funds.

USIP lawyer George Fote also spoke at the press conference on Wednesday. “The Institute is the legitimate owner of this building, that George [Moose] is the legitimate acting president … The effect of the judge's ordinance was to ban everything that happened starting with the dismissal of the chairman of our board of directors … So that never had Foote.

USIP was created 41 years ago by Congress. Its mission is to provide an analysis, education and resources to those who work for world peace and to reduce the chances that the United States government is drawn into foreign conflicts. In recent years, USIP staff has been more and more deployed in hot areas abroad where they have participated in the resolution of conflicts between the parties at war, including in Iraq and Papua Nouvelle-Guinea.

A White House spokesperson said that in response to Howell's decision: “President Trump is right to reduce the stranded entities, unnecessary entities such as USIP to their statutory minimum, and the attempt at this thug judge to hinder the separation of powers will not be the last word to say.”

Ahn'Yae Hedgepeth contributed to this report.

Daniel Klaidman

Daniel Klaidman, an investigation journalist based in New York, is the former editor -in -chief of Yahoo News and former editor -in -chief of Newsweek. He has more than two decades of experience covering politics, foreign affairs, national security and law.

