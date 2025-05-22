Why did the United States lose its AAA credit rating, and why is it important? | Commercial and economic news





Last week, Moodys downgraded the United States credit rating due to concerns concerning his debt heap of 36 billions of dollars. This decision sent undulations to the financial markets and could complicate President Donald Trumps to reduce taxes.

The rating agency Moodys has abandoned the credit rating of American governments of an Immaculate AAA notch in AA1. He cited the increase in debt and the interests of interest which are much higher than the similar sovereigns.

Last weeks, Cut has followed a demotion of the Fitch Rival notation, which lowered the American credit rating of a notch in 2023. Fitch was the second major rating agency to strip the United States of its AAA note after Standard & Poors did in 2011.

Investors use credit ratings to assess the risk profile of companies and governments. The lower the rating of borrowers, the higher its financing costs.

What reasons have they given for the gradient?

The successive administrations and congresses of the United States have failed to develop on measures aimed at reverse the trend of major annual budgetary deficits and increasing interest fees, Moodys said in a press release last week.

More than a decade, the American federal debt has increased sharply due to continuous budgetary deficits. Meanwhile, federal expenses have increased while tax reductions have reduced government income, he said.

The gradient marked the first time that Moodys has reduced credit scoring in Washingtons since 1949, the year it began to assess the debt of the United States government.

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump said that he would balance the budget while the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on several occasions that the administration was aimed at reducing its loan costs.

But Trumps tries to reduce spending by the Department of Elon Musks from government efficiency is far from its initial objectives. In the current state of things, Washingtons debt increases by around 1 dollars every three months.

Meanwhile, it is not yet clear if income income attempts through prices that have aroused concerns about a trade war and a worldwide slowdown will work. Most economists think they won't.

For decades, US government obligations have been the risk -free world reference for other financial assets. More and more, this is questioned.

What is the severity of the American debt problem?

According to the Tous Department of the Treasury Data, a huge 16% (or 684 billion dollars) of tax revenue was used to cover the interest payments this year. In Germany, in comparison, this figure is closer to 4%.

For the future, Moodys said that it expected that the American federal deficit would widen 9% of the gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035, against 6.4% in 2024, mainly led by increased interest payments on debt and relatively low [taxes].

He provided that the burden of the federal debt will reach 134% of GDP by 2035, against 98% in 2024. For a context, the debt / GDP ratio reached a record of 133% in 2020 during the Pandemic COVID-19.

However, Moodys argued that the United States retains exceptional credit forces such as size, resilience and dynamism and continuous role of the US dollar as a global reserve currency.

How did the Trump administration respond?

In a statement, the White House spokesman Kush Desai said: if Moodys had credibility, they would not have remained silent as a tax disaster of the last four years [under President Joe Bidens leadership] unfolded.

The White House described the demotion of Moodys as politically motivated. The director of communications for the White House, Steven Cheung, said that the chief economist of Moodys, Mark Zandi, was a critic of the Trumps.

What is the background?

Trump pushes legislators to the congress, which is controlled by his republican party, to adopt a bill extending the tax reductions introduced in 2017. These reductions, which were his signature of success in the first mandate, taxes on companies and reduced individuals.

On Friday, the recent demotion of Moodys came as a bill to extend these tax reductions, because some Republicans of the House of Representatives demanded deeper discounts, and then blocked the measure.

Then, late Sunday, the Holduts abandoned their opposition and allowed it to go through the committee. The tax proposal is now one more than one voting from the full chamber.

Moodys said that budgetary proposals under study were incompatible with a sustained reduction in the deficit and talks during the tax reduction would increase the burden of the debt to 134% of GDP during the next decade.

Moodys Downragrade of the United State Credit Credit should be an alarm signal to Trump and the Congress Republicans to end their reckless research of their tax deficit, the Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

Unfortunately, I don't hold back my breath.

What were the effects of degradation?

Moodys Downragrade has attributed the fears of a large reassessor reassessment of the American sovereign debt. As the demand for assets drops, their price too. The yields (investors come back to lend money to the government) and then move in the opposite direction.

Monday, reference yields over 10 years that influence mortgage rates and borrowing costs for businesses and consumers increased to more than 4.5%. They have descended a little since then. Longer 30 -year bonds have also seen a leap in yields.

While the announcement of Moodys sent assault on the US stock markets on Monday, they have resumed largely in the last two days. Gold, on the other hand, rallied almost 1% to $ 3,220 per ounce, but was then lowered Tuesday and Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the value of the US dollar collapsed against a basket of currencies. The British Pound, for example, has reached its highest level against the greenback since early May at $ 1.35.

Why is it important?

Lower credit ratings generally lead to higher bond yields, which will increase interest rates on everything, from mortgages to automobile loans to credit card debt, because commercial banks use government bond yields as a basis for setting their own interest rates.

This is crucial for Americans, who are among the most indebted people in the world. In 2023, American household debt compared to GDP succeeded at 73%, according to the International Monetary Fund. Switzerland, Australia and Canada have household debt / GDP ratios over 100%.

If the US government continues to spend more on the increase in debt repayments, it will have less for public spending for things like Social Security, Health Care and Defense, as it becomes more expensive for the government to maintain itself.

Washington could increase taxes to generate more income to repay its debt. But Trump seems to lead in the opposite direction, lowering public taxes and spending.

Sovereign credit warnings, including the last few weeks, are moving the confidence of investors. Losing AAA status of the three main rating agencies is a symbolic blow for American prestige.

