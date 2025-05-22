US Open Cup: Minnesota, DC, Nashville among six MLS clubs to move forward





The quarter -final ground for the US Open Cup 2025 is set, with six MLS teams reserving their place on Wednesday evening.

The quarter -final will be held on Thursday morning in the historic tournament which will award a spot in the CONCACAF 2026 champions cup, silver price and silverware.

Philadelphia Union 4, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1

Philadelphia has clinically sent the USL Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC championship, 4-1, during the only meeting in the quarter-final between a MLS team to an opponent of the lower division.

Bruno Damiani converted a penalty kick in the 14th minute to open the scoring, and Indiana Vassilev doubled the advantage of downtime in the first half. Danley Jean Jaques then made 3-0 in the 54th minute.

After Jorge Garcia gave visitors a rescue line nine minutes later, Jovan Lukic put the final touch on the categorical victory, cutting the box for a four -minute full -time foot finish.

Goals

14 – Phi – Phi – Bruno Damiani (PK) | Watch 45 + 1 – Phi – Phi – Watch 54 – Phi – Phi – Phi – Danley Jean Jacques | Watch 63 – Pit – Jorge Garcia | Watch 86 – Phi – Jovankic | WATCH

DC United 3 (2), Charlotte FC 3 (1)

DC United has reached Open Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2013 thanks to the heroism of goalkeeper Jordan Farr during a shooting victory 2-1 against Charlotte FC after the enemies of the Eastern Conference played a 3-3 wild draw for 120 minutes.

Goals three minutes apart by Patrick Agyemang and Bill Tuiloma gave the crown a 2-1 lead after David Schnegg put the hosts in front of the first 20 minutes.

Garrison Tubbs has considerably equalized four minutes full -time, sending the match at a 30 -minute overtime where Jackson Hopkins (104 ') canceled the goal of Tyger Smalls (95') and made sure that the match was decided to kicks penalty.

Farr, who completed for Kim Joon-Hong at the end of an additional time, remarkably made four stops during the shooting to send the black and red in the quarter-finals.

Goals

17 ' – DC – David Schnegg | Watch 58 ' – CLT – Patrick AGYEMANG | Watch 61 ' – Clt – Bill Tuiloma | Watch 86 ' – DC – Garrison Tubbs | Watch 95 ' – Clt – Smalls Tyger | Watch 104 ' – DC – Jackson Hopkins | WATCH

Minnesota United FC 3, St. Louis City SC 2

Anthony Markanich provided the heroism, marking twice in three minutes at the end of the second period to raise the Minnesota to a 3-2 victory against St. Louis City.

Kelvin Yeboah put the humans ahead in the 10th minute, an advance that held up to the second half when Marcel Hartel and Joo Klauss marked 10 minutes apart to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead.

But Markanich burned his former club, leveling in the 85th minute before winning the winner two minutes of full time to radically send Minnesota to the quarterfinals.

Goals

10 ' – Min – Kelvin Yoboah | Watch 55 ' – Stl – Marcel Hartel | Watch 65 ' – Stl – Joo Klauss | Watch 85 ' – Min – Anthony Markanich 88' – Min – Anthony Markanich | Watch

New York Red Bulls 2 (4), FC Dallas 2 (3)

The New York Red Bulls were considerably advanced in the quarterfinals, occurring at FC Dallas, 4-3, during a penalty shooter after the teams were blocked from 2-2 to 120 minutes.

After Mohammed Sofo canceled Bernard Kamungo's opening goal for visitors, it appeared that Luciano Acosta had scored the winning golazo in the 77th minute. But in the third minute of the second half's downtime, the captain of the Red Bulls Emil Forsberg leveled on a free kick which diverted the Dallas wall.

None of the two teams can find the decisive objective in 30 minutes of additional time, AJ Marcucci obtained the place of the Red Bulls in the last eight, saving the attempted Pedrinho in the fifth round.

Goals

28 ' – Dal – Bernard Kamungo | Watch 62 ' – Rbny – Sofo Mohammed | Watch 77 ' – Dal – Luciano Acosta | Watch 90 + 3 ' – Rbny – Emil Forsberg | WATCH

Orlando City SC 2, Nashville SC 3

Wyatt Meyer's first career goal turned out to be a dramatic late winner for Nashville, who beat Orlando City SC, 3-2, at the Inter & Co. stadium.

In a back and forth case, Marco Paali marked a left foot rocket to open the Lions scoring. After having leveled a goal from Rodrigo Schlegel in the 23rd minute, Nashville entered the pause at halftime with a 2-1 advance of the goal of the 40th minute of Ahmed Qasem.

Ramiro Enrique leveled for the Lions in the 58th minute, but a sensational objective of Meyer in the 79th minute reserved the Place de Nashville in the quarterfinals and broke the undefeated sequence of 12 Orlando games in all competitions.

Goals

17 ' – ENT – Marco Paali | Watch 23 ' – NSH – Rodrigo Schlegel (OG) | Watch 40 ' – NSH – Ahmed Qasem | Watch 58 ' – Orle – Ramiro Enricue | Watch 79 ' – NSH – Wyatt Meer | Watch

Austin FC 3, Houston Dynamo FC 1

Austin FC qualified for the quarterfinals for the first time in the history of the club, beating the rival of the Copa Tejas Houston Dynamo FC, 3-1, at Stade Q2.

Brandon Vazquez scored his second goal in the competition to put Austin in front in the 29th minute, and Osman Bukari doubled the penalty place, then set up the first goal of Verde & Black by Ilie Schez to do it 3-0.

Ezequiel Ponce withdrew a goal for the dynamo in the 70th minute, but Austin closed the game and the historical result.

Goals

29 ' – Atx – Brandon Vazquez | Watch 56 ' – Atx – Osman Bukari (PK) | Watch 60 ' – Atx – Ilie Schez | Watch 70 ' – Hou – Ezequiel Ponce | WATCH

