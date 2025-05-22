



Appearing in Facebook and Instagram began with a faded picture of him, saying, 'Anas Sarwar will prioritize the Pakistan community. “Photo: Facebook

Reformed Britain sent 7K to advertisements that suggested that the leader of the Scotland Labor set “prioritize the Pakistan community.”

In an interview with LBC, ANAS SARWAR branded the party's video promotion for the Scottish parliamentary elections as “ridiculous”.

He appeared in Facebook and Instagram and started with his faded photographs, saying, 'ANAS SARWAR will set the priority of the Pakistan community.

Scotland Labor Leaders cut the scenes that Scotland Labor Leaders gave up in a speech for a fundraising dinner to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Pakistan's independence in 2022.

“The age of South Asia's community leads the party and leads the state.”

Further Read: Keir Starmer has set up a billion pound of Chagos contract to hand over the island to Mauritius.

More Reading: How can STARMER get more pensioners paying for winter fuel?

Screenshots of advertising run by Reform UK in Facebook. Photo: Facebook screenshot of advertising run by Reform UK in Facebook. Photo: Facebook

Then “Reformed British Hamilton, Lark Hall and Stone House will prioritize the priorities. Thursday, June 5, British voting reform.”

The Scottish Labor Party showed that when the slightly longer version of the video used in the advertisement was shared by thousands of accounts on X, Sarwar showed that Pakistan and South Asians advocated the British government rather than advocating the British government rather than advocating better political representatives.

Anas Sarwar responded to the latest use in this reform British advertising, saying, “This is a ridiculous tactic of reformed activists.

“I was born in Scotland, I like Scotland, and Scotland is my house.

“I am at the core of Scotland and I want to deliver it for the Scottish people.

“They want to question my loyalty and want to advertise online where there is a priority, but I will talk with people in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse.

META's public access analysis is the REFORM UK operates all on Facebook and Instagram on May 12.

At least 7,000 people raised this to the audience of 100,000 to 500,000, raising 400,000 people.

We asked the UK to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/exclusive/reform-uk-spends-7k-on-outrageous-ads-suggesting-scottish-labour-leader-wants-to/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

