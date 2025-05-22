



Washington (AP) The Trump administration says that making cents no longer makes sense.

The American Mint has placed its last order of Penny Blanks and plans to stop producing the medal at the end, confirmed on Thursday a head of the Treasury department. This decision arises while the cost of manufacturing cents increased significantly, more than 20% in 2024, according to the Treasury.

By stopping Pennys' production, the Treasury expects an immediate annual economy of $ 56 million in reduced material costs, according to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the issue publicly and spoke under the cover of anonymity to preview the news.

In February, President Donald Trump announced that he had ordered his administration to stop the production of the 1 cents part.

For too long, the United States has sub-frappes that have literally cost us more than 2 cents. It's so a waste! Trump wrote at that time in an article on his social site Truth. I asked my American Treasury Secretary to stop producing new money.

In the United States, there are around 114 billion cents in circulation in the United States, but they are largely underused, says the Treasury. Sou was one of the first pieces made by the American currency after its creation in 1792.

The secretary of the Treasury of Nations has the power to mention and to issue pieces in amounts that the secretary decides is necessary to meet the needs of the United States.

The defenders of the Penny abandonment now cite its high production cost of almost 4 hundred per cent, according to the American Mint and the limited utility. Penny fans cite its usefulness in charities and the relating to production costs compared to nickel, which costs almost 14 cents to mint.

The Wall Street Journal reported the news for the first time.

The sous are the most popular room made by the US Mint, which said it made 3.2 billion last year. It is more than half of all the new parts he made last year.

The congress, which dictates currency specifications such as the size and the metal content of the parts, could make the order of the Trumps permanent thanks to the law. But the previous efforts of the congress to abandon the penny failed.

Two bipartite bills to kill Le Penny were permanently presented this year.

Sense. Mike Lee, Rutah and Jeff Merkley, D-ear., Introduced the sendage Sense Not Cents Act this month. In April, the representatives Lisa McClain, R-Mich., And Robert Garcia, D-Calif., With meaning. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., And Kirsten Gillibrand, Dn.y., presented the law on common cents.

Jay Zagorsky, professor or markets, public policy and law at the University of Boston, said that although he supports the decision to end Penny's production, Congress must include language in any legislation proposed to demand the rounding of prices, which will eliminate the request from sub.

Zagorsky, who recently published a book entitled The Power of Cash: Why Using paper money is good for you and the company, said that the simple fact of dropping the Sou will increase the demand for nickels, which are even more expensive, 14 cents to produce.

If we suddenly have to produce a lot of nickels and lose more money on the production of each nickel eliminating the penny makes no sense.

__

Suderman reported in Richmond, Virginia.

