The British government borrowing reached 2.22 billion in April.

The British government unexpectedly rose in April due to an increase in public expenditure, and it had a pressure on Minister Rachel Reeves ahead of the high spending review next month.

According to the National Statistical Office on Thursday, in the first month of the new tax year, borrowings increased in April 2024 to 193.9 billion shortcomings.

Reuters, who participated in the poll, predicted that the difference in public sector spending and income would fall to 17.9 billion last month.

APRILS OVERSHOOT was led by the increase in spending on public services and benefits, ONS said.

The receipt of 6.66 billion people increased by 6.6 billion compared to the previous year, which was partially led by the donation of employer national insurance announced by Reeves in the budget.

Despite the NICS boost, Ruth Gregory, an economist of Capital Economics, consulted that fiscal year was not good. As a result, if the minister wants to adhere to the fiscal rules, it is more likely to raise more taxes in the fall budget.

Reeves plans to review the first spending by the labor government since the 2000s by establishing a detailed expenditure plan for individual government departments on June 11.

She is under pressure to improve public services and growth and meet fiscal rules to balance expenditure and income every day.

The slender space of the minister, which was last calculated with a total of 9.9 billion, is expected to be more pressure due to the economic impact of President Donald Trump.

As a sign of political pressure on the government, Wednesday, Wednesday, Prime Minister Ker Starmer announced a partial U -turn on the reduction of winter fuel payment announced by Reeves in July.

U-Turn was a sign of a challenge that Reeves had difficulty in maintaining a strict grip on public expenditures before the fall budget.

Angela Rayner, deputy prime minister, urged the prime minister to add tax hikes rather than reducing public expenditures, in a memo sent to Reeves before her spring statement at the end of March.

Daren Jones, the Finance Minister, responded to the figures in April, and after years of economic instability, the decision to stabilize public finances after destroying public wallets.

Even though the economy has expanded to the fastest speed in the first quarter, the British banks are expected to slow growth.

According to a separate figure published on Thursday, private sector activities were contracted in May at a slower speed than April.

S & P Global Flash UK PMI PMI Composite Output Index rose to 49.4 from 29 months to 48.5 this month to 49.4. Reading less than 50 indicates that the majority of companies have reported contractions.

Chris Williamson, the top business economist at S & P Global Market Intelligence, reported that it was gentle in May, according to terrible April companies.

According to the ONS data on Thursday, the government's borrowings were revised to 148.3 billion years in the fiscal year of 2024-25, but it was still 110 billion from 137.3 billion in the office for budget liability.

On Thursday, OBR expects borrowings to 236 billion in April than the actual figures.

Loans were expected to have declined since the second half of last year due to the rapid increase in capital gain tax income, debt payments, and reduced net social benefits of the central government from the second half of 2025-26.

The current budget deficit was 70.3 billion won to $ 8.8 billion to 7.3 billion dollars from 60.7 billion forecasts to OBR, up 8.48 billion, down from March 2024 to March 2024.

Elliott Jordan-Doak, an economist for Pantheon Giant Economics Consulting, said:

In March, OBR predicted that it would borrow to 177 billion this year. But Jordan-Dock said that autumn seems ambitious to us.

