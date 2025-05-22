The 10 best American beaches for 2025, according to Dr Beach





If you visited Coopers Beach in Southampton at the East Island end end and you concluded that it was the best beach around, you are right.

Because according to Dr Beach, it is beach No. 1 in the United States.

The beaches of large sand dunes and the virgin location put it at the top this year, according to Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist of the Florida International University in Miami who won the nickname of Dr Beach for his annual classification.

The beach, located in the chic Hamptons, ranked n ° 2 last year, behind Duc Hawaii Kahanamoku on Oahu.

It's a large and beautiful beach, Leatherman told CNN in an interview.

In fact, the only problem with Coopers Beach is the circulation that the faithful of the sun will probably meet in the crowded enclave of Long Island and the high cost of parking at the beach. But Dr. Beach recommends taking a free shuttle from downtown Southampton.

Leatherman, which has been evaluating beaches since 1991, has developed a 50-factors control list to determine the most beautiful sand stretches in the United States. The criteria include the presence of algae, the prevalence of tear tides and the cleanliness of the beach, the more air and water temperatures.

Like in the past years, Hawaii, New York and Florida have dominated the list.

Hawaii hung the next two places on the 2025 list, with Wailea Beach on the island of Maui in second position, and Kauais Poipu beach ranking third. Kaunaoa on the island of Hawaii and Lanikai beach on Oahu has made the list further.

The Florida won two places on the list with the Delnor-Wiggins Pass state park in Naples at No. 4 and St. Andrews State Park in Panama City at n ° 7.

Leatherman points to white sandy beaches and crystal gulf waters in Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park. He also likes the fauna you can find there, including the Balbuzards and the Lamantines.

Another perennial favorite that has reduced the list this year is the beach of the Coast Guard on Cape Cod in the Massachusetts. In his article, known as Leatherman, the picturesque coast guard station is still at the top of the glacial cliffs, allowing a spectacular view of the system and the bay of the Nauset spindle barrier.

Don't you see your favorite beach on the list? Erosion, pollution or damage caused by hurricanes could be the reason.

For example, Coronado beach in San Diego ranked n ° 10 last year but did not list in 2025. Leatherman cited pollution in the neighboring Tijuana river as the main factor.

His kings and queens hosted, but now Coronado is too polluted to go in the water, he told CNN.

California has in fact not won a single beach on the list this year.

Other beaches did not cut because the water, although clean, is not clear, a precious quality by the beach aficionados. This is the case for some Georgias beaches. In fact, Leatherman is looking for beaches where water is in Aqua blue.

Meanwhile, cold water temperatures are to blame for some of the most beautiful beaches that do not break the top 10.

The water temperature is very important, said Leatherman.

1. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York2. Wailea Beach, Maui, Hawaii3. Poipu Beach, Kauai, Hawai4. Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, Naples, Florida5. Main Beach, East Hampton, New York6. Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina7. St. Andrews State Park, Panama City, Florida8. Kaunaoa, Big Island, Hawaii9. Lanikai Beach, Oahu, Hawaii10. Beach of the Coast Guard, CAPE COD, Massachusetts

