



The UK has signed a long -awaited contract to control the caros system with Mauritius.

The United Kingdom will give up the sovereignty of the Indian Ocean territory and rent a billion pounds to the taxpayer at the cost of billions of pounds.

Political Live: STARMER SIGNS is traded to hand over the British control of Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

At the press conference, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the base said, “It is most important to the UK.” It was used to place the aircraft used to place the aircraft to defeat the terrorists of Iraq and Afghanistan and to “threaten the Red Sea and the Indian-Pacific region”.

He said the base is threatened by Mauritius' legal claims on the caros system recognized by several international courts.

Keir said, “If we do not agree with this transaction, the legal situation will mean that China or other countries cannot prevent their own base on an outside island or to prevent joint movement near our base.”

“We must explain to you, the British and allies that we have lost control of this important asset.

“The responsible government cannot happen, so there is no alternative except to act for the national interests of the UK by agreeing with this transaction.

“We will not gamble with national security.”

Image: A public view of Diego Garcia of Chagos Island Group. PIC: AP

This contract means that the UK will rent the Mauritius government for 99 years.

Confusion

KEIR said that the annual average cost is 110 million pounds, but the total cost is £ 34 billion, and all public sector projects are measured in net costs.

However, there is a confusion about the government's calculation, saying that the overall agreement between the UK and Mauritius will be paid.

• 1,65m £ 165m for the first 3 years; • £ 120m for 4 to 13 years; • Every 99 years of inflation of 12 million pounds; • £ 40m for a one -time fund for funds for chaossians; • £ 45m for 25 years to develop Mauritius.

If inflation remains 0 for the next century, it will work in £ 1 billion over 99 years.

Assuming an average of 2% inflation, SKY NEWS analysis can increase the cost to £ 3 billion.

Downing Street said that the government accounting principles were applied to adjust long -term costs, depending on the numbers, and today's pound value is more valuable than the future pound.

Officials rejected the proposal of journalists who are financial Sophestry, and claimed that it was “standard practice.”

Keir said that if he had not signed a contract today, Mauritius would have taken the United Kingdom to the International Court and probably further punishment.

But Tories, which began negotiations by the government, moved to “surrender tax.”

Image: Keir starmer

Sovereignty

Chagos Archipelago was separated from Mauritius in 1965 when Mauritius was a British colony.

Mauritius was independent in England in 1968 and has been trying to claim the archipelago as Mauritius since then.

In the late 1960s, the United States expelled everyone from the archipelago to the United Kingdom to build a naval support facility in Diego Garcia, the largest island. It is rented to the United States but operates as a joint US base in the UK.

The UK is under pressure to return the territory's control after the United Nations and the International Court with Mauritius.

The treaty said the contract said, “It will complete the process of demolition of Mauritius.”

Tori's leader of Kemi Badenoch said that “surrendering the Chaos system to Mauritius” is the act of self -harm.

“This exposes us more to China and ignores the will of the Charossian people. And we pay billions of dollars to do so.”

Reformed British leader NIGEL FARAGE reflected this opinion by accusing Keir more interest in foreign courts than the British national interests.

Image: location of Chagos Islands

'A deal inherited from tories'

But Keir said by Tories, “The principle of giving up British sovereignty has inherited negotiations that have already been recognized.”

He said that allies in the UK supported transactions, including the United States, NATO, FIVE EYES, and India, and those who oppose them include “Russia, China, Iran … and surprisingly opposition leaders, Nigel Farage.”

Secretary of Defense John Healey, who attended the press conference, failed to trade despite the 11th round of talks, leaving the Labor Party to “challenge.”

He said, “We have strengthened the conditions, protection and control that the British can exercise through this treaty.”

Depending on the terms of the contract, 24 nerve miles buffer zones will be missed around the island where nothing cannot be built or placed without the UK's consent.

The UK will maintain fully operating control of Diego Garcia, including electromagnetic spectrum satellites used for communication that refutes hostile interference.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed the “historical agreement” and said, “We have long-term, stable and effective operation of Diego Garcia's joint US-UK military facilities, which are important for regional and world security.”

“We value the dedication of both parties. The United States expects to continue collaboration to ensure the success of joint operation.”

The agreement was scheduled to be signed on Thursday morning, but was temporarily blocked by prohibition order. The High Court Judge later dismissed a ban at noon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/uk-signs-deal-to-hand-over-control-of-chagos-islands-13372755 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

