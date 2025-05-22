Us House adopts Donald Trumps Bill Tax Tax





The House of Representatives of the United States adopted Donald Trumps, the tax bill by a single vote after days of argument between the disparate factions of his republican party, paving the way to the first major legislative success of his second term.

The House controlled by the Republican voted before 7 a.m. on Thursday in Washington on Thursday by 215-214 to approve the legislation of more than 1,000 pages, which would reduce taxes, reduce social expenditure and increase federal debt.

It is undoubtedly the most important legislation that will be signed in the history of our country! Trump wrote on his social platform for truth.

Now, it's time for our friends from the American Senate to go to work and send this bill to my office as soon as possible! He added.

The sprawling legislation, which Trump called on his big and beautiful bill, was at the center of a fierce battle among republican legislators in recent days.

The president of the room, Mike Johnson, had fought to overcome the collage points, including the cuts with health expenses supported by the states and the credits of clean energy tax, as well as the level of state and local taxes which can be deducted from federal samples.

The White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told journalists during a briefing Thursday that Trump thought that the two Republican members of the Chamber who voted against the bill, Thomas Massie and Warren Davidson, should be disputed by other party members when they are re -elected.

I don't think he likes to see the tidalies at the Congress, said Leavitt.

She called on the Senate to move quickly to adopt the bill and send it to the Trumps office.

The president has an excellent relationship with the majority leader in the Senate [John] THUNE, and, of course, so many friends on the side of the hill Senate, and he expects them to deal with this bill and send him to his office as soon as possible.

A few moments before its adoption, Johnson praised the legislation as a turning point in American history, adding that his democratic opponents voted for the highest increase in tax in American history.

But Hakeem Jeffries, the chief of the House minority, said that the bill would deprive at least 13.7 million people from their health insurance, withdrawing from the mouths of children, disabled Americans, veterans and older Americans due to cuts in food cuts.

It's a big ugly factor, he said. It is an assault against the economy … to promulgate the biggest tax lounges for billionaires in American history.

The slim passage of the Bills by the Chamber marks a great political victory for Trump, whose approval ratings were wooled after weeks of market disorders triggered by his trade war.

The non -supporter committee of a responsible federal budget estimates that the legislation will increase the American national debt by more than 3.3 TN at the next decade, increasing the debt of the federal government owned by the public by around 98% of GDP to a record of 125%.

Investors looked closely at the invoice in the midst of concerns about the growing budget deficit of the USS, which led mood to exceed the United States on its Triple credit rating to last week and increased bond yields, which move in conversely to prices.

The yield on the 30 -year -old American treasures briefly exceeded 5.1% for the first time since October 2023 after the bill, extending a sharp increase this week. It reversed the price to 0.05 lower percentage points for the session with 5.04%.

The S&P 500 index closed less than 0.1% less. This followed a 1.6% drop on Wednesday when investors were concerned about the deficit spread over the stock markets.

The bill would carry out permanent tax provisions of the first Trumps administration, including lower income tax cuts which would expire otherwise at the end of this year.

He would also reduce taxes on advice and overtime, after Trumps' promises during his successful presidential campaign in 2024 and increase expenditure on border security.

Republicans have sought to reduce the price of the bill by reducing nearly $ 800 billion in Medicaid the American health care program for low -income people and hundreds of billions of others in the food coup and clean energy tax credits.

The actions of solar energy companies fell sharply after the bill.

Sunrun closed approximately 37% drop, ENPHAS ENERGY dropped by 19.6% and Nextera, the largest developer of renewable energies in the United States, dropped by 6.4%.

The vote Thursday came after the Republicans who opposed the bill met Trump at the White House the day before.

The president also went to Capitol Hill this week to urge his party to adopt legislation after the conservatives were worried about its cost and moderate republicans have prompted a larger and local tax deduction.

Russell Vought, director of the Management and Budget Office, said the legislation included the most important spending reductions in the past three decades.

While some conservatives had pressure for new discounts, the two Republicans who voted against the Bill Massie of Kentucky and Davidson of Ohio did it because of its impact on American debt.

The deficits are important and this bill increases them now, Davidson posted on X.

The adoption of bills also one day came after the death of Gerald Connolly, the best democrat of the Chamber's supervisory committee, whose vote could have refused the Republicans a majority.

Additional reports by Jamie Smyth and Steff Chvez

