New Reform Kent County Council leader Linden Kemkaran





The UK presided over the first full Kent County Council (KCC) meeting today, and the new leader Linden Kemkaran has published a special post to find a counseling allowance and savings.

CLLR KEMKARAN said that the applause and the table were frequently applauded by the reform members that they had been regarded as privilege in the morning when they were often applauded.

Reformed British member states are applauding the new president Richard Palmer while the opposition party remains.

However, the leader suggested that the establishment of local government efficiency (DOLGE) will look at all areas of spending on cashed authorities and reduce membership allowances by 5%.

The latter will create 100,000 savings to receive subsidy funding for the council to provide the community's support for the community.

Leaders have been cold water in the government's reform of regional councils, and all other authorities of KCC and Kent will abolish themselves and replace them with a larger single organization.

CLLR KEMKARAN suspected that the reconstruction would hurt the track and be good for county.

She said: I am not entirely convinced that it is right for Kent. My main concern is that LGR is designed to pioneer counties and to inherently eliminate our unique identity.

She is concerned that LGR will lose her County's sense.

Later, Green Party said Stuart Jeffery found that CLLR KEMKARANS was a little worried.

He added: she wants to work with another council and wants to get a restructuring proposal from the (government) minister. She was not satisfied with the concept of reconstruction.

Green Party KCC member Stewart Jeffrey

CLLR KEMKARAN, which occupies 57 out of 81 seats on May 1, includes finding new solutions to reduce the confusion of the KENTS road as another priority, and the appropriate government funding for social welfare is a huge mass representing an annual budget.

She is also dedicated to improving education, skills and training for young people.

The leader said the DOLGE model would have no settings when replacing a cabinet post. Dolge is run by CLLR Matthew Moat.

US President Donald Trump has rooted a waste of money led by billionaire Elon Musk.

CLLR KEMKARAN said she is very excited about her potentially discovered by her counselors.

CLLR KEMKARAN promised to provide the best to local residents in order to work positively with all employees, councils and Kent MPs.

Reform British members poses on the stairs of the County Hall.

This morning, the first question raised by the Liberal Democratic Party CLLR Mike Sole was whether the Fried flag would fly over the county hall as in June.

He will be able to see if the chairman of the board of directors will fly the Fried flag in June this year, and will not try to change the flag of the council that appears to have emerged from the KCC property, as well as the Kent Invitick other flag, the Ukrainian flag and the military flag from the KCC property?

CLLR KEMKARAN and newly appointed chairman CLLR Richard Palmer adhered to the flag of Union Flag, County Flag and St George. The only exception is to mark royal events and armies.

A member of the packaging gallery on the chamber, a labor force supporting the MauREEN CLEATOR, a local Maid Stone Autonomous Counselor, moved the Ukrainian flag to the side.

Mrs. Cleaitor later said that her former soldier, STEPHEN, wanted to give experts' advice to the administration and show solidarity with the Ukrainians.

CLLR Kemkaran insisted.

LIB DEM opposition leader Antony Hook opposes the ban on the flag because there was a “four plaza” cross -support in the previous administration for the Ukrainians.

The media is waiting for the arrival of reform British members.

CLLR KEMKARAN recently said she was supported by the Ukrainians and was greatly admired by them.

The new administration tries to save the current budget, but the main focus will focus on 2026-27 and will be based on the best service for the minimum cost of tax payers, she said.

But CLLR Alister Brady insisted that Kent lined up Kent's vulnerable people by continuing a former conservative administrative budget.

The leader will also declare that the school will support the ban on smartphones and will investigate the NET ZERO initiative to see if it provides public benefits.

Later, CLLR KEMKARAN defended her 5%allowance, and said about 850 people per year. Applies to all counselors.

CLLR Stuart JEFFERY said that the pay for the time and effort needed to do county countler will be the minimum wage.

County Hall is now flying the flag of St. George.

CLLR HOOK later said that the opposition party's 12 -year -old group will carefully investigate and challenge the new administration's decision.

Labor group leader CLLR Brady repeatedly asked how the new authority would be different.

He added: I am waiting for hearing what is different because there was no material yet.

CLLR Palmer said: “It is a great privilege to serve Kent in this way, thinking that he is very proud of being the chairman of the conservative Bryan Sweetland:” “I am very proud of the role of the president of the Kent County Council.

I expect to meet and support many people as possible over the next year, and to be able to increase the profile with the financial support necessary for the charity I chose.

Lib DEM opposition leader CLLR Antony Hook

CLLR Palmer chose Young Lives Foundation, which supports young people, and SATEDA, a home abuse charity that supports women and children across Kent.

KCC Legal Advisor Ben Watts thanked the local media for a wide range of reports on the May 1 election.

The cabinet portfolio holders are:

Adult Social Welfare: Diane Morton (GraveSham Rural)

Environment: David Wimble (Romney Marsh)

Integrated Children Service: Christine Palmer (SWALE)

Community/Regulation: Paul Webb (SittingBourne South)

Training and Technology: Beverley Fordham (Dartford West)

Expressway and Transportation: Bill Barrett (Ashford Rural South)

Local government efficiency (DOLGE): Matthew Moat (Northfleet & Gravesend)

Economic Development and Coast Play: Paul King (DOVER WEST)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kentonline.co.uk/kent/news/new-reform-uk-council-leader-announces-cuts-to-member-allowa-324734/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos