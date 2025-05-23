US House passes the “ tall and beautiful '' tax and Trump expenditure bill





The House Republicans have adopted a tax alternative for several villages, a close victory for President Donald Trump and Chamber Mike Johnson after weeks of negotiations with the conservative dryers.

Trump's “big and beautiful bill” was adopted with a 215 votes vote at 214, with two Republicans joining the Democrats to oppose it and a voting gift.

He now goes to the Senate, who will have the opportunity to approve or modify the provisions of the bill.

The allies of the American president on Capitol Hill celebrated his passage as a victory, with Johnson saying that he “brings the Americans back to win again”.

Long Political Priority of Trump, the legislation will soon extend the tax reductions adopted during its first administration in 2017, and provides an influx of money for defense expenses and finance the mass deportations of the president.

He also temporarily eliminates taxes on overtime and advice – the two key promises made by Trump during his successful presidential campaign in 2024.

“What we are going to do here this morning is really historic, and it will make all the difference in the daily life of the Americans who work hard,” said Johnson on the ground before the vote.

In addition, the bill makes major spending reductions, in particular on the Medicaid Healthcare program for low -income Americans as well as SNAP, a food assistance program used by more than 42 million Americans.

These cuts were the subject of an intense friction among the Republicans, who was finally overcome after the president went to Capitol Hill on Tuesday. He said in private the legislators to put aside their objections or to face consequences.

Democrats also fiercely opposed the bill and warned that cuts could have disastrous consequences for millions of low -income Americans.

“Children will injure themselves. Women will be injured. The older Americans who count on Medicaid for nursing home care and for home care will be injured,” said minority Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat in New York, on the floor.

“People with disabilities who count on Medicaid to survive will be injured. Hospitals in your districts will close. The nursing homes will close,” he added. “And people will die.”

The next day, a declaration of the White House warned that the administration would consider the non-adoption of the bill as “ultimate betrayal”.

The legislation, however, is delivered with a massive price. It is estimated that it would add 5.2 TN (3.9 TN) to American debt and increase the budget deficit by around $ 600 billion in the next financial year.

These breathtaking figures – and the prospect of interest in balloon on the debt – were among the reasons why the Moody's financial rating agency lowered the American credit side last week.

The long document of more than 1,000 pages was published only a few hours before the legislators were invited to vote, which means that there could be other provisions and line elements to discover.

The Senate must also approve the bill and could make changes to the process. If the legislators there do, he will return to the House for another vote with high issues with potential to be mistaken.

On Truth Social, Trump urged the Senate to send the bill to its task “as soon as possible”.

One of the first articles that senators will have to approach is a report of the Congressional Budget Office that the increase in debt in the Bill of the Chamber would trigger a provision of a 2011 law which requires around $ 500 billion in discount reductions in Medicare, the health insurance program for the elderly.

Trump had undertaken not to touch that popular government services and Republicans are likely to be confronted at a political price if they do not change the rules to avoid compulsory reductions.

Democrats undertake to use today's vote against Republicans in the mid-term congress elections next year, highlighting other expense reductions, in particular the low-income health, governmental and environmental research and tax expenditure program for the rich.

Even Congress Republicans celebrate a victory, the narrowness of the majority of the Republican Chamber is vulnerable to small changes in public feeling. The community could reverse the control of this room to the Democrats and grind the legislative program of Trump.

