Keir Starmer will sign a long-term contract for the sovereignty of Chagos Islands, and will pay more than 150 million people every year to ensure the future of the US-UK Air Force Base.

The British government says the Thursday will guarantee the future of the Indian Ocean Diego Garcia Air Base for the next century, and the net value of the treaty is 34 billion.

The Prime Minister signed a contract that the government would pay an average of 11 million people in a virtual consciousness with the Mauritius government only after the government was given to the early Thursday.

Starmer said Diego Garcia base was absolutely important for national security and played a role in military operations in the Red Sea and the Pacific region.

This was the only way to maintain the base in the long run. He said there was no alternative, he spoke at a press conference at the Northwood Military Command Center near London.

But the agreement caused an immediate dispute.

Starmer argued that if the UK did not sign Mauritius and the treaty and had a risk of operating the base, he would have been responsible for the international legal challenge of Chagas's control.

BERTRICE POMPE, LEFT and BERNADETE DUGASSE Challenge Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Prime Minister said that UKS Five Eyes Security Alliance the us, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia's UKS 4 partners supported the treaty and opposed Russia, China and Iran.

Starmer said it was surprising that Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage, the British reform leaders, were at the latter camp and that the prime minister had surrendered sovereignty about the island.

The US, the main user of Diego Garcia Base, added that it will continue to fund much of the annual operating cost.

The contract includes a strong regulation to prevent enemies in the CHAGOS area, including the ban on 24 miles of maritime buffer zones and foreign security forces on the outside island.

The former Tori government, which is aimed at China, depicted as a definition of the era of England, also includes a process with Mauritius to prevent the operation of a wider island. The UK and the United States will share their right to refuse according to this agreement, government officials said.

Prime Minister Mauritius Navin Ramgoolam welcomed a big victory in live broadcasts. We added that we have been recognized for the entire archipelago of CHAGOS, including Diego Garcia, which completed the process of posting a decolite, which began in 1968.

The long -planned contract for the British Indian Ocean territory was greatly accused by Badenoch, who accused Starmer for abandoning important strategic assets and accused of taxpayers who paid a large amount of payment to maintain access.

According to the official trading document, the payment will start at 165mn a year and fall to 120mn in the fourth year. Payment value will be adjusted to the British inflation rate from 15th grade. The government will also pay $ 45 million annually for 25 years.

suggestion

Starmer has been treated as an annual 101mn average annual payment in the UK's accounting rules, and approved by the budget manager and financial watcher's office. Officials said they would be higher and tapered over time, but they did not provide more details.

US President Donald Trump approved the contract when he met Starmer at the White House in February.

The signature of the contract said that Judge Martin Chamberlain was discharged from this point of emergency orders granted by Julian Goose.

His ruling Chamberlin said that two Charossian women, led by Bertrice Pompe, were unprecedented, and the government would prevent the government from completing the treaty at its qualified foreign treaty privileges.

At the hearing of the Thursday morning, Philip Rules KC acted for the claimant and spoke remotely in New York, petitioning to the court to expand the median relief of the contract. He argued that the government did not provide the right recognition, consideration, and provisions to the CHASSIAN UK citizens.

However, Chamberlain has been criticized for overnight applications from the beginning of the hearing, and it is not an appropriate way to file a lawsuit, and that the leading claimant must apply faster.

The signature of the contract was delayed until an additional notice on Thursday, following the late night application. The press conference brought by the government was initially canceled.

Pompe said it was a very sad day, but we do not give up after the ruling.

