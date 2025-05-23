Nike to increase American prices because companies face the uncertainty of prices





Nike is expected to increase prices on certain coaches and clothing in the United States from early June, weeks after the Adidas rival warned that it should increase the cost of products due to prices.

The giant of sportswear did not name the American prices explicitly as a reason for the increase, saying that he had regularly made “price adjustments”.

Almost all Nike products are manufactured in Asia – a region targeted by President Donald Trump's prices.

The United States has stopped supposedly “reciprocal” prices higher until July, but a 10% “base” direct debit remains in place against a long list of countries.

The prices, which are a tax on imports, are almost always paid by the company which imports goods in a country rather than by the company that manufactures the product.

Although importers can decide to absorb the additional load, they often choose to transmit it to the consumer.

Before his pricing announcements, Trump challenged these predictions. He has since attacked companies, including Mattel and Walmart, who have linked price increases to measures.

“Walmart should stop trying to blame prices as a reason for the price increase throughout the channel,” he wrote on social networks during the weekend, saying that the company had won billions of dollars and had to “eat the prices”.

Commenting on its price increases, Nike said: “We regularly assess our business and make prize adjustments as part of our seasonal planning.”

During a call with investors in March, Nike's finance manager Matt Friend said that the company “sailed through several external factors that created uncertainty in the current operating environment”, including prices.

He also said that Nike was monitoring “the impact of this uncertainty and other macro-factors on consumer confidence”.

From Sunday, June 1, most Nike shoes cost more than $ 100 (74.50) will see prices increase up to $ 10.

The prices of clothing and equipment will also be increased between $ 2 and $ 10.

The popular Air Force 1 coaches of Nike, as well as shoes that cost less than $ 100, will be exempt from price increases. Children's products and Jordan brand clothes and accessories will also be excluded.

Last month, Adidas said that the samples imposed by Trump would cause higher prices in the United States for popular coaches, including Gazelle and Samba.

On Wednesday, the British sportswear retailer JD Sports said that higher prices on its American market due to prices could reach customer demand.

Companies around the world are competing for the uncertainty of trade policies of the Trump administration.

A multitude of steep “reciprocal” rates, which were announced on April 2, were suspended while countries around the world are negotiating with the White House.

Goods from Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand and China – countries that make shoes for American companies – are expected to face some of the heaviest American import taxes between 32% and 54%.

The 90 -day break should expire in early July, but the basic price of 10% remains in place.

Vietnam is by far the largest manufacturer of Nike products. During its last full financial year, the company said that factories in Vietnam had produced 50% of all its shoes and 26% of its clothes.

Companies in China, Indonesia and Cambodia also manufacture products for Nike.

The manufacture of companies abroad is a key sector for Vietnam and Trump has placed one of the country's highest reciprocal rates with 46%.

This week, the son of the American president, Eric, went to Vietnam a few days after the government of the country approved a plan of the Trump organization and local Kinh Bac business development to invest $ 1.5 billion in hotels, golf courses and luxury real estate.

The Trump organization also covers locations to build a Trump tower in Ho Chi Minh City.

Nike said that he would sell products directly in Amazon in the United States for the first time since 2019.

The company had previously listed its goods on the platform, but stopped six years ago to focus on its official website and physical stores as part of a strategy by its head of management at the time, John Donahoe.

However, Nike's online sales have dropped.

In its most recent results for the three months at the end of February, digital sales fell in all regions where Nike sells its goods, with Europe, the Middle East and Africa showing the highest decline by 25% while Grande China recorded a 20% fall.

The overall income of the company decreased and at the end of last year, Nike brought back Elliott Hill, a former senior executive, to a takeover that directs Mr. Donahoe's company.

Mr. Hill now conducts a reversal of Nike which will focus on the United Kingdom, the United States and China.

