Uk Hands Chagos in Mauritius but we can always use the Diego Garcia baseExBulletin





This image published by the US Navy shows an aerial view of Diego Garcia, an island far from the Indian Ocean. US Navy / AP hide legend

TOGGLE LEGEND US Navy / AP

London the United Kingdom has signed an agreement to hand over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands in Mauritius, in an agreement that Great Britain declared that the future of a strategically important American military base.

The Chagos Islands are an archipelago in the middle of the Indian Ocean. As part of the agreement, the United Kingdom can continue to rent the largest of the islands, Diego Garcia, keeping the main military facilities with British and American hands for at least 99 years.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio praised the agreement between the United Kingdom and Mauritius and said in a statement that President Trump “had supported this monumental achievement” when he met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the White House in February.

Starmer said the agreement to secure the UK military base in Diego Garcia to rent more than $ 100 million a year is vital for defense, information and national security in Great Britain.

Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgolam described the agreement “great victory for the Mauritian nation” and said: “We end the process of total decolonization”.

The agreement comes after a long dispute on the islands that involved questions about the British colonial heritage.

The Chagos archipelago became a British territory in 1814. In 1965, the United Kingdom officially separated the islands from its Mauritius of colony, before Mauritius was independent three years later. In the late 1960s, the United Kingdom invited the United States to build a military base on Diego Garcia, who forced thousands of people at home.

But although the United Kingdom pays 3 million pounds for the islands, Mauritius argued that it was illegally forced to give them as part of an agreement to obtain the independence of Great Britain. International courts have taken the side of Mauritius, a country of a few more than a million people.

In a non-binding opinion in 2019, the Hague International Court of Justice concluded that “Mauritius' decolonization process has not been legally completed when this country has accessed independence” and that “the United Kingdom is under the obligation to end its administration of the Chagos archipelago so quickly”.

Then in 2021, a United Nations maritime court rejected the claim of Britain's sovereignty over the islands.

Now, the United Kingdom and Mauritius have signed an agreement indicating that “Mauritius is sovereign on the Chagos archipelago in its entirety, including Diego Garcia.”

But Prime Minister Starmer stressed the importance of being able to rent the island where the key military base is.

At the British military headquarters in Northwood near London, Starmer told journalists that the agreement was “one of the most important contributions that we bring to our security relations with the United States”.

He said that a large part of what the military base is used is very classified, but “the strategic location of this base is of the greatest importance for Great Britain”. He said it was important to “defeat terrorists in Iraq and Afghanistan” and helped “reduce the risks to defy British and American soldiers and women”.

The British government said the agreement had been supported by the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, which are part of an intelligence sharing partnership with the United Kingdom

Some Chagossians, such as the islands are known, have expressed their support for the agreement, while others are strongly against.

The largest Chagossian community in the United Kingdom is in Crawley, Sussex, in the south-east of England. The city representative in the British Parliament, a member of the work Peter Lamb, criticized the agreement, saying that he had not obtained the right to the Chagossians to return to their homeland.

“What should I say to my Chagossian constituents, when they ask for the moral base on which the United Kingdom ignores its right to self-determination while we are fighting in Ukraine for Ukrainians?” He declared Thursday in Parliament.

Some opposition politicians have remunerated against the agreement.

“The Chagos Islands have been British since 1814. Only Keir Starmer's Labor Party would negotiate an agreement where we pay to give something,” said Kemi Badenoch, leader of the Conservative Party. “It is a vital military base. Mauritius is an ally of China.”

The right -wing populist reform British reform The party leader, Nigel Farage, also said that the move “plays in the hands of China”.

