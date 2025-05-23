US House passes the 10 -year moratorium on state AI laws





The American Capitol in Washington, DC.

On Thursday, the House of Representatives of the United States adopted a budgetary bill which, if promulgated, would prohibit states to enforce laws regulating artificial intelligence for 10 years.

In an online vote widely of the party from 215 to 214, the Républicains de la Chambre approved the so-called big, beautiful bill, or HR 1, which includes a range of GOP priorities on taxes and immigration and promises to ensure President Donald Trumps Domestic Agenda.

If it is recruited by the process, known as reconciliation, the 10 -year moratorium on AI laws would mark one of the most important federal actions on technological policy for decades.

The supporters of the moratorium say that this would prevent a patchwork of confused AI laws which occurred nationally and would give a space to the congress to develop its own legislation on AI while preserving American leadership. Opponents call it a dangerous gift for technological companies that would leave particularly vulnerable consumers and unprotected children and would eliminate a burst of state laws who respond to everything, from deep flocchers to discrimination in automated hiring.

Now, the bill is advancing in the Senate, where its fate is deeply uncertain. Democratic legislators are expected to challenge the Republicans of the Chamber, the inclusion of the AI ​​moratorium in the reconciliation package under what is known as the byrd rule, which prohibits the inclusion of foreign provisions in the federal budget in the reconciliation process.

The Republicans of the Chamber nestled the measure in a section ordering the trade service to deploy funds to modernize and secure federal information technology systems by the deployment of commercial artificial intelligence. The measurement has remained largely unchanged since its consideration by the Chamber Energy and Trade Committee at the beginning of the month, although the legislators of the Commission of the House of Rules on the Rules have recently added an exemption so that the moratorium does not apply to the application of a law which brings a criminal penalty.

Largely rejected by Democrats, the push is also faced with the opposition of certain Republicans of the Senate, who would largely need to unite in the legislation to adopt it. During a Senate hearing on Wednesday, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) paid cold water on the idea, expressing his concern that the bill would prevail over legislation to protect artists from the deep buttocks of his state.

Addressing the States and their actions, I would like to mention that Tennessee adopted the Elvis law, which is like our first generation of the law No Fakes, said Blackburn, and we certainly know that, in Tennessee, we need these protections, and until we pass something that is federal preventive, we cannot call a moratorium on these things.

Our content is delivered in your reception box.

Join our newsletter on questions and ideas at the intersection of technology and democracy

THANKS!

You have managed to reach our list of subscribers.

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) also postponed the proposal, according to Punchbowl.

The measure was debated during a subcommittee of the room on Wednesday after leaving the energy and trade committee of the Chamber last week.

A patchwork of various laws of states is not good for innovation, for business or consumers, and this was what was trying to avoid, said representative Russ Fulcher (R-in) on Wednesday.

Make no mistake, the families who came to this committee and begged that we act did not benefit from this proposal, said representative Lori Trahan (D-MA) added to the hearing of the subcommittee. But you know who will? The major CEOs of technology sitting behind Donald Trump during its inauguration. “”

The measure is supported by the technological industry and business groups such as the Chamber of Commerce of the United States, as well as by certain groups of reflection oriented towards the market. Dozens of legislators and attorneys general, including Democrats and Republicans, have been opposed to dozens of legislators and attorney general, including Democrats and Republicans, in addition to many civil society organizations focused on technological policy and consumer rights.

The costly and contradictory regulations are an infallible recipe for destroying a technological revolution and decimating small technological innovators, Adam Thierer, a principal researcher at the R Street Institute, said Wednesday at the hearing of the chamber subcommittee. An AI moratorium offers an intelligent means of solving this problem by granting innovators a breathing space and helping to guarantee a solid national AI market. Therrer proposed the idea of ​​a moratorium in an article on the R Streets website last year.

Another witness to the hearing, Amba Kak, co-executive co-execution of the Institute of AI Now, adopted a different opinion.

“This is an industry that has cheated on us once, and we cannot let them be mistaken with AI in this environment. The proposal of a radical moratorium on the legislation linked to AI really flies in the face of common sense, she said. We cannot treat the worst players in the industry with children's gloves while leaving daily people, workers and children exposed to forms of evil.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techpolicy.press/us-house-passes-10year-moratorium-on-state-ai-laws/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos