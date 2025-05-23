Scientific conferences leave the United States in the midst of border fears





Some conferences have been moved in response to the concerns of researchers concerning the visit of the United States. Credit: Skynesher / Getty

In the United States, several academic and scientific conferences have been postponed, canceled or moved elsewhere, while the organizers react to growing researchers fears about the repression of immigration in countries.

The organizers of these meetings say that the stricter rules concerning visas and border control alongside other policies introduced by US President Donald Trumps Administration discourages international scholars from attending events on American soil. In response, they move conferences to countries like Canada, with the aim of stimulating attendance.

Anxiety is palpable: the detention of researchers on the American border of travel spurs

The trend, if it turns out to be widespread, could have an effect on American scientists, as well as on cities or places that regularly house conferences.

Conferences are an incredible barometer of international activity, explains Jessica Reinisch, a historian who studies international conferences at the University of Birkbeck in London. It is almost like an external measure of the way in which international science practitioners are engaged.

What is happening now is a reverse moment, she adds. It is a closure of the borders, the closing of the spaces for a moment of relief.

Unpopular location

Conferences help researchers connect, share new discoveries and shape the priorities of their areas. But events such as the detention and expulsion of international researchers push certain university companies and institutes to rethink where they hold their meetings.

One of them is the international Society for Research on Aggression (Isra), which announced last month that he would move his meeting in 2026 from New Jersey to St. Catharines, in Canada, after a survey of its members suggested that many international researchers would not attend an American meeting.

It was clear to us that, if we were taking a meeting in the United States, based on the comments we received, that we might not have enough people to register, explains Dominic Parrott, clinical psychologist at the Georgia State University in Atlanta, and the president elected Isras. We wanted to make sure that we were going to get our members and non-members from many parts of the world, because that makes the best meeting and helps produce the best science.

How Trump 2.0 is to reshape science

The organizers of the International Conference on Comparative Cognition made a similar call. Its 33rd annual conference next year will take place outside the United States for the first time in the history of the company, in Montral, in Canada. It was really a difficult decision for us, explains Caroline Strang, one of the conference organizers and psychologist at Western University in London, Canada. With things as unpredictable as they felt at the time and still feel, it is a decision that we made which allows as many of our participants to come as possible.

The Northwest Cognition & Memory meeting (Nowcam) moved its meeting earlier this month from Western Washington University in Bellingham, Victoria, Canada.

Stephen Lindsay, psychologist at the University of Victoria, one of the meeting organizers, says that most participants are students in Canada. I feared that many of them decide not to attend Nowcam if it involved crossing the border, he said to nature. It was a choice that he had to make himself. I plan to avoid traveling in the United States until relations are improving, even if it means renouncing important annual conferences such as the annual meeting of the Psychomotic Society [in Denver, Colorado, in November]What I have rarely failed in the past 39 years.

Canceled plans

Other American meetings have been reported or canceled, due to similar or related concerns. The International Association of Cognitivo-Conceptual therapy canceled its conference, originally scheduled for August 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee, because the reductions in federal funding meant that it was no longer financially viable. The Volcanoes 2026 volcanoes conference in Bend, Oregon, was postponed in 2030 or 2032. International Ray Absorption Society canceled its 19th conference in Chicago, Illinois, scheduled for July this year. We have started to have cancellations by guest speakers, explains Carlo Segre, physicist of the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, and one of the conference organizers. It is not clear when this conference is held again in the United States. The group will have its meeting in Thailand next year.

