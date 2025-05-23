



The American Mint has produced the penny for 233 years.

Donald Trump tells the Treasury Department to stop making money

President Donald Trump told the Treasury Department to stop making money, citing production costs.

The federal government made its last order of Penny Blanks this month, the first step to end the production of the 1 cents part, a spokesperson for the Treasury Department has confirmed in the United States today.

“The United States currency will continue to make money while a Penny Blanks inventory exists,” said the spokesperson. The agency did not specify how long the inventory had to last, so it is not clear when the cents are no longer in circulation.

Whites are flat metal discs that end up becoming coins, according to American currency.

President Donald Trump has led to the circulation of the subsistence since the start of his second mandate, citing the cost of producing them.

The government produced approximately 3.2 billion money in 2024, according to the US Mint annual report. The previous year, the Treasury Department circulated 4.1 billion cents.

Generally, consumers use less money, including money. According to data from the Federal Reserve, the Americans only made 16% of their cash payments in 2023.

Do Americans use parts? Parts are literal species. Why do the Americans treat them as garbage?

Trump pushed to end Penny's production

In February, Trump asked the Treasury Department to stop lowering low value parts.

For too long, the United States has sub-frappes that have literally cost us more than 2 cents. It's so a waste! Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social. I asked my American Treasury Secretary to stop producing new money.

Elon Musk, who started reducing his work as head of the Trump government department, said in January that Penny’s production in the 2023 fiscal year cost taxpayers more than $ 179 million.

How much does it cost to produce money?

During the year 2024, it took 3.7 cents to produce and distribute a penny, according to the American currency report 2024.

The cost of 2024 increased by 20% compared to the previous year, according to the report.

Party production data provides more nickels: which then comes when we officially finish the production of Penny

The report indicates that the increase was partly driven by the cost of metals such as zinc and copper.

Likewise, nickel costs 13.8 cents to produce, according to US Mint.

Contribution: Minnah Arshad and Fernando Cervantes Jr.

Melina Khan is a journalist with a national tendency for USA Today. It can be contacted [email protected].

