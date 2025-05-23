The rise of anti-Semitism and political violence in the United States





Cases of anti-Semitism and hate crimes towards Jewish Americans have increased in recent years, in particular since the start of the War of Israel-Hamas in October 2023. The Anti-Destructive League (ADL) reported that during the three months following the start of the war, anti-Semitic incidents in the United States were removed by 361%. And the impact continues to be felt.

According to the State of Antisemism in America 2024 report, published in February 2025, 33% of American Jews said they had been the personal target of anti -Semitism, in person or practically, at least once in the past year. Meanwhile, 56% of American Jews said they had changed their behavior for fear of anti -Semitism in 2024. A significant increase of 46% in 2023 and 38% in 2022.

Mark Oppenheimer, professor of practice at the University of Washington and editor -in -arch: religion, politics, and Cetera, says that there was a “strong increase” of incidents of violence against Jewish Americans.

Most anti -Semitism incidents are not incidents of physical violence. However, we should not be surprised that in a climate where all kinds of hate and harassment are standardized, he finally spreads into fatal violence. It's horrible, he said.

Such a case of fatal violence linked to anti -Semitism is the murder of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, DC, Wednesday, May 21. Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and Sarah Lynn Milgrim, 26, a couple should soon be hired, leaving the Jewish museum in the capital, after having attended a event hosted by the American Jewish Committee, when they were slaughtered.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) arrested Elias Rodriguez on the scene. A witness told CNN that she had heard Rodriguez say that I had done it for Gaza and Palestine Libre. Thursday, Rodrigueza, 31, from Chicagowas, accused of first degree murder and other crimes. Jeanine Pirro, the American acting lawyer in Washington, DC, described it as a case eligible for the death penalty during a press conference.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim were employees of the Israeli Embassy. Images Israelinusa / Xgetty

In September 2024, FBI data showed that anti-Jewish hatred crimes have increased by 63% since 2023. Although Jewish Americans only compared 2% of the American population, said single-purpose anti-Jewish hate crimes, 15% of hatred crimes reported in 2023 and 68% of all hate crimes based on the religion.

Speaking over time, experts have stressed three key areas which, according to them, contributed to the increase in anti-Semitism in the United States

The detrimental impact of social media

The rise in anti-Semitic incidents reported in the United States has followed a broader trend. According to ADL, surveys show that anti-Jewish feelings are at a record level in the world. A report published in January 2025 revealed that 46% of the world's adult population deeply houses anti -Semitic attitudes, which is equivalent to around 2.2 billion people worldwide.

In a reversal of previous trends, young Americans have higher rates for supplying anti-Jewish tropes. In 2024, ADL insisted that young Americans were more likely to approve anti-Jewish tropes, with the highest rate among millennials. Baby-boomers had the lowest rate concerning this type of approval.

The rise of anti -Semitism among young Americans coincides with the rise of anti -Semitic hatred discourse shared on social media platforms such as Tiktok and Instagram, which tend to be more popular among young age groups.

Oppenheimer says that there was a decline in historical knowledge concerning the human sciences, Judaism and the State of Israel, people obtaining their social media information.

Some students turn to Tiktok or Instagram influencers for their understanding of a truly complex geopolitical situation. It doesn't just make students from bad people, but it means that we have, as teachers, have failed them, he said.

Popular characters on social networks, such as musician Kanye Ye Westwho, more than 33 million followers on Xhave have repeatedly shared anti -Semitic views on their platforms. Elsewhere, American podcast host Joe Rogan was criticized for having been the subject of “Holocaust denial” in his program.

It is increasingly acceptable to talk about Jews in largely stereotypical terms, as Joe Rogan does, as Kanye West does, like Trump, the fact, Oppenheimer.

Some Jewish senators accused Trump of exploiting anti-Semitism to target American universities, referring to his threats to finance certain schools following pro-Palestinian demonstrations. In April 2025, five Jewish Democratic senators, including the head of the Senate minority, Chuck Schumer, accused the Trump administration of having used a real crisis as a pretext to attack people and institutions who do not agree with you.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators are represented in discussions with pro-Israeli demonstrators during gatherings in Washington, DC, July 25, 2024. Mostafa Bassimgetty

A broader problem with education

According to Echoes and Reflections, an organization aimed at supporting the Holocaust education in the United States, in 2025, only 29 states oblige education to the holocaust.

Oppenheimer believes that instead of addressing education on the holocaust, American society must rather focus on improving education on wider Jewish studies and other nuns.

I think that the education of the holocaust is a bad substitute for a large humanist education. I hope people know more about world religions and the life of the Jews and the state of Israeltody, “he said

Continuing to offer mediocre or even good course plans on the 1940s will not make people are more thoughtful thinkers about today's politics, he says. People must understand others. Many people accept the reality of the holocaust, then always think all kinds of terrible things about contemporary Jews.

Oppenheimer suggests that more funds must be allocated to studies on humanity in education. The University of Cambridge noted that in 2024, only $ 69 million out of $ 54 billion in federal government funds for research in US higher education go to the humanities.

President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, escaping with an ear injury on July 13, 2024. Rebecca Droke – Getty Images

Another alarming incident in 2022 saw the husband of the former speaker of the Nancy Pelosi Chamber subjected to an attack by a man who burst into their house and matrated it with a hammer.

Pamela Nadell, author and director of the Jewish Studies program at the American University of DC, said anti -Semitism and political violence are both part of the same problem.

I had a lot of conversations on what solution is? “She said.

Find out more: the former Israeli Prime Minister says that the action of countries in Gaza is close to a war crime

Nadell argues that anti -Semitism is increasing, in part, due to criticism of Israel who have moved outside the course. There are so many moments when the legitimate criticism of Israel and his conduct of war crossed the line in anti-Semitism when using conventional anti-Semitic tropes, she says.

To assimilate the Jews to the Nazis has just won, opening the way to a man to decide that he will simply shoot two people who leave an event, who, according to him, are Jews.

