United States, China is the first call from the Geneva meeting, reporting progress in commercial negotiations





The Chinese Foreign Affairs Executive Deputy Minister, Ma Zhaoxu, attended the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on February 21, 2024.

Mauro Pimentel | AFP | Getty images

The United States and China have agreed to keep the communication lines open, following an appeal between senior officials on Thursday, reporting a continuation of high-level engagement while the two parties work towards a wider agreement.

The Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu and the deputy secretary of state of the United States, Christopher Landau, exchanged opinions on a series of key questions during the appeal, the two parties said in closely aligned statements published on Friday, without specifying whether the prices were among the subjects discussed.

Although the call cannot indicate a breakthrough in the current commercial negotiations, it is a “positive sign” that Beijing now knows who to talk to the American side, said that Dan Wang, Chinese director of the Eurasia political service group, adding that “the communication chain established in discussions on Geneva works”.

Following high-level talks in Geneva, Switzerland, earlier this month, the two parties published a rare joint declaration to temporarily reduce most of the prices on goods from each other, while working on a wider agreement.

The last time the two parties published a joint declaration was in November 2023, which focused on climate cooperation.

The appeal between MA and Landau was the second diplomatic call between the United States and China during the second term of US President Donald Trump, said Xinbo Wu, director of the Center for American Studies at Fudan University. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in January after Trump returned to the office.

Thursday's call reports that the two parties “reconnect” at the diplomatic level and could prepare for future talks on Beijing cooperation in the limitation of fentanyl flows, Wu said.

Earlier this week, I met the new American ambassador to China, David Lost, pointing that Beijing hopes to line up more closely with the United States in the current commercial discussion, according to a reading of the meeting.

At this meeting, lost said that he had shared Trump's priorities for bilateral relations, according to an article on his X account. “I can't wait to work with the ministry and the counterparts to achieve concrete results for the American people,” he said in the post.

Trump has priority to limit the flow of pioneers of China fentanyl, which are used to make the mortal opioid. He also urged Beijing to open his markets in the United States

The arrival of Lost in Beijing came as a trade war between the two largest economies in the world had delighted fears of a broader “decoupling”.

Former American senator David Lost looks after that he attended his swearing-in ceremony to be the new American ambassador to China, run by US President Donald Trump, the White House in Washington, DC, United States, on May 7, 2025.

Leah Millis | Reuters

Chinese exporters seek to diversify far from the American market, according to surveys and industry economists, not discouraged by the temporary tariff truce, while American companies accelerate efforts to withdraw the production of China.

During a separate meeting with JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon Thursday, Chinese Deputy Minister, He Lifeng, said that negotiations with the United States on economic and commercial issues have “made substantial progress”, stressing the Beijing position of intention to further open the American business market to operate in China.

Yuyuantantian, a social media account affiliated with the video surveillance of Chinese state media, said that Dimon said in meetings with Chinese officials that the United States government did not want to decing with China.

Despite the recent de -escalation after the Geneva talks, Beijing and Washington continued to exchange beards.

Chinese authorities have pushed an American decision that warned companies not to use the Chinese manufacturing artificial intelligence chips, in particular those provided by Huawei Technologies.

The latest dispute concerning the use of Chinese semiconductor chips stressed “the inevitable confrontation” between the two countries in certain strategic sectors, Nomura analysts said on Friday.

“Strategic decoupling remains inevitable,” said analysts, expecting the Trump administration to use more targeted sectoral prices and non -tariff measures to contain China access to advanced technologies. In response, China could tighten its export controls on rare earths to the United States, Nameura said.

The Chinese trade ministry earlier this week called the move “unilateral intimidation” and blamed the United States for having undergone commercial negotiations, promising to take resolved measures to protect its rights and interests.

Correction: this story has been updated torus that the call was with it. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

