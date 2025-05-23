



In the midst of an increase in threats against federal judges, the Senate Democrats will officially present legislation on Thursday to transfer control of the American marshal service to the judicial system itself.

The legislation, obtained by CBS News, specifies that the presidential administration would lose its authority on the marshals. The law enforcement agency is currently part of the Ministry of Justice and, among other things, it is responsible for protecting federal judges, courthouses and court employees.

Senator Cory Booker, a Democrat from New Jersey who directs the effort, said that the change would help isolating American marshals from interference and politicization by the Trump administration.

Democrats accused President Trump of having endangered the judiciary by publicly denouncing judges and their decisions on social networks. The president's criticisms also accused the administration of having tried to challenge the judicial orders and undermine the courts.

Booker said: “Since 1789, American marshals have valiantly protected the judges of our country and applied judicial orders. But their double responsibility for the executive power and the judiciary open the way to a constitutional crisis.”

“To ensure that these necessary functions are exercised, the congress must act to move the office in the judicial branch. Our American marshals are essential to protect the rule of law, and they must be able to do their work without political interference,” said Booker.

Under the legislation, which should be unveiled Thursday morning, the federal government will launch a board of directors of the American marshals, which would include the chief judge of the Supreme Court and other members of the judicial conference, a committee made up of judges.

The proposal would authorize the chief judge to consult the Board of Directors and to select a director of American services and American marshals for each of the dozens of the country's judicial districts.

The White House denied the accusations that the president challenged judicial orders. In a press briefing in March, the press secretary of the White House, Karoline Leavitt, said: “We will continue to respect these orders of the court”.

Trump publicly unleashed the judges who ruled against him, calling for the indictment of the American district judge James Boasberg – who oversees a controversial immigration case – as well as other judges that the presidents of the president are “twisted”. Leavitt said in March: “It is the responsibility of the Supreme Court to reign in these militant judges.”

“We have seen threats against the judges intensifying while the president threatened the dismissal of those who govern him,” said Senator Adam Schiff, Democrat of California.

Schiff also noted that the Trump administration had stripped some former federal officials of their government security details, notably the former secretary of state of Trump, Mike Pompeo, and the defense secretary Mark Esper.

“American marshals are at the heart of the preservation of our democracy and the maintenance of the rule of law. The marshals must be able to protect all the judges, to enforce all the orders of the court and to have the independence necessary to do their work,” said Schiff.

American marshals take care of an increase in threats against judges

American marshals offer direct protection to federal judges and investigate threats against the judiciary. The marshals replied when a man from California was charged in 2022 an assassination attempt against the Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh.

Agency reports show that surveys on the threats of US Marshals Service, which ensure the security of federal judges and prosecutors, almost tripled from 2019 to 2023.

Washington federal judges, DC, described a wave of threats against them during the prosecution of around 1,600 cases from the headquarters of the American Capitol on January 6.

A Texas woman was accused of having made racist death threats against the American district judge Tanya Chutkan in the days who followed Chutkan who was assigned the Federal Criminal case of Mr. Trump in Washington, DC, linked to efforts to cancel the elections of the 2020 elections.

The marshals also investigated a recent wave of Doxxing incidents that targeted federal judges at home. In approximately two dozen cases nationwide, the judges obtained unlined pizza deliveries with the recipient listed like Daniel Anderl, the late son of the American district judge Esther Salas, said the New Jersey judge at CBS News. Anderl was killed at the family's New Jersey's home in 2020 by an unhappy shooter who was targeting Salas.

Congress Democrats who support legislation to move control of the American marshal service include the best democrat of the Chamber's judicial committee, representing Jamie Raskin of Maryland. The legislation could however cope with long chances in a Congress controlled by the GOP.

More CBS News

Scott MacFarlane

Scott Macfarlane is the CBS News justice correspondent. He covered Washington for two decades, winning 20 Emmy and Edward R. Murrow Awards. Its reports resulted directly from the adoption of five new laws.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/democrats-push-to-strip-trump-of-us-marshals-authority-threats-surge/

