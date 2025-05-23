



The screening program for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Airport has detected several cases of the new COVID-19 NB.1.8.1 variant, which was linked to a large increase in virus in China.

Cases related to the NB.8.1 variant were reported in the arrival of international travelers at California airports, the state of Washington, Virginia and the New York region, according to files downloaded by the Airport Test partner of the CDC, Ginkgo Bioforks.

Details on the sequencing results, which have been published in recent weeks on the Gisaid, or Global Initiative on the sharing of all flu data, from the virus database, show that cases come from travelers from a certain number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, France, Thailand, the Netherlands, Spain, Vietnam, China and Taïwan. Travelers were tested from April 22 to May 12, according to the files.

A CDC spokesperson did not immediately respond to CBS News' comments.

The cases of NB.1.8.1 were also reported by the health authorities in other states, including Ohio, Rhode Island and Hawaii, distinct from airport affairs. In California and Washington state, the first cases date back to the end of March and early April.

Experts have looked closely at the variant, which is now dominant in China and is increasing in certain parts of Asia. Hong Kong authorities claim that COVVI-19 rates in the city have climbed to the worst levels they have seen for at least a year, after a “significant increase” of the emergency visits and hospitalizations reported by COVID-19.

While the Hong Kong authorities say that there is no evidence that the variant, a descendant of the XDV line of the virus, is more serious, they started to urge residents to hide when they are in public transport or congested places as the cases climbed.

Taiwan health authorities have also reported an increase in emergency visits, serious cases and deaths. Local health authorities say they store antiviral vaccines and treatments in response to the epidemic wave.

The preliminary data of researchers in China suggest that the variant NB.1.8.1 is not better to escape the immune system compared to other strains, but it has a greater capacity to bind to human cells, which suggests that it could be more transmissible.

“A more predictable model”

The tension took place several times during a meeting Thursday of external advisers for vaccination of the Food and Drug Administration, while they were fighting to find out if and how to recommend the update of COVVI-19 vaccines for the autumn and winter seasons to come.

Last season's vaccines targeted a descendant of the JN.1 variant called KP.2. The first data presented to the Committee by Pfizer and Moderna suggested going to another descendant JN.1 which dominated in recent months, called LP.8.1, could also stimulate protection against NB.1.8.1.

“The LP.8.1 vaccine has the highest titles against LP.8.1, which dominates in the United States and in many other regions and cross neutralities of other currently circulating variants, including NB.1.8.1, an JN.1 sub-avariant dominant in many Asian countries,” said Darid Edwards, Lead of Modern The panel.

The committee supported unanimously recommending that the vaccines of the coming season target a sort of JN.1 variant, but that it was divided on details. Some have favored allowing vaccines to stick to the vaccines of last season, while others called for update to target the LP.8.1 descendant of JN.1 that Pfizer and Moderna have prototyped.

“Although we cannot predict the evolution, and you do not know how it will diversify, the overwhelming chances are that what has come and predominate in the coming months, the next six months, next year will come from something that circulates now. It does not come from something that does not exist.

For the moment, CDC and FDA officials have declared to the panel that a single strain – a variant called XFC – increased significantly in the United States, but they have warned that the evolution of the virus has been unpredictable, even if the country has set up in a relatively predictable diagram of two waves per year: once in summer and once in winter.

Last season saw only an evolutionary “drift” in the virus, as opposed to the type of scanning replacement driven by highly mutated strains in some previous years. While the COVVI-19 trends climbed during the winter, they remained well below the previous peaks.

“Throughout this winter, we have not seen this replacement of the strain that we have in the past two years. But I am not saying that the virus will no longer move in the immediate future,” Natalie Thornburg of the CDC on the panel said. Thornburg is the acting chief of the laboratory branch of the CDC division for coronavirus and other respiratory viruses.

COVVI-19 rates are now reduced to low national levels, measured through emergency visits and waste tests.

“I think that after five years now, we see very distinct models [are] Falling into a more foreseeable scheme, “said Thornburg, citing a” seasonality analysis “on which the agency worked on the virus.

