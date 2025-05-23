Immigration has collapsed. Should the government be happy?





Jonathan Portes analyzes the latest ONS immigration statistics. He argues that pure migration has decreased significantly, but he argues that it will reveal the tension between the economic growth necessary to improve the reduction of migration and the standard of living and to provide better public services.

Rachel Reeves won't be while the Yvette Cooper is celebrating. In the last 18 months, net migration has been reduced by half. It is not surprising for those who have paid attention to the recent trends. Unfortunately it doesn't seem to include a national statistics office. Their population outlook, announced in January, showed a rapid increase in population and was very high. This created a significant alarm. But as today's statistics show, it was clear that ONS homes were meaningless. In fact, statistics seem to be overestimating net migration because it integrates about 50,000 people from the number of British who leaves the country compared to the legitimate period (this group has only an untrusted survey data).

We can also say with confidence that pure migration will continue to fall. The government will welcome this and claim credit, depending on the wider driver, such as the trajectory of the British labor market and the effects of the limitations published in the last week's immigration white paper. At the same time, however, it will rapidly rescue the tension between the economic growth required to improve the reduction of migration and the standard of living and to provide better public services.

This will lead to the October budget when OBR creates the latest financial predictions. Wisely, March prediction is assumed that the migration is much lower in the short term than the ONSS central prediction, but it still means more than 300,000 people in the prediction period. This increases the total employment of about one million people. It looks very optimistic now. Without the new measures of the white paper, the government estimates that an additional 100,000 immigration will be reduced annually. The OBR would have strengthened about 7 billion deficits every year until the end of the prediction period (considering the increase in public expenditure that more immigrants needed to use public services). What is noteworthy is more than a savings that are believed to be disabled and incompetence.

What is the government's reaction to this unpleasant fiscal arithmetic? LIZ TrussS Book Takes the leaves to attack the reliability and competence of the OBR. Obviously, the headquarters and ten views are that OBR does not take into account the recent low technology profiles of immigrants. If so, lowering pure migration will not have such a financial impact. The problem has been solved.

In principle, this is not unreasonable. OBR assumes that a new immigrant has the same (age) employment rate and import profile as an existing resident. As you recognize, the financial impact is the same because the immigrants are different. But in reality, data simply does not support government cases. In fact, the white paper argues that there is a change in that skilled migration in recent years, but it does not cite evidence to support it.

If so, it's not surprising because you have to start with the latest HMRC data. This shows that all immigrants are earning slightly more money than British employees. More detailed analysis shows that immigrants are taking a healthy income. Meanwhile, more than 2 million employees from non -EU employees have strongly suggested that immigrants have high employment rates. Therefore, overall, OBRS assumptions seem to be slightly pessimistic about the contribution of migration.

But this does not end the claim. Not all immigrants are on average, and the viewed goal of the white paper is to reduce that skill migration by limiting the work visa. If people who can't come now will actually make much less income than average workers or average immigrants, the government is probably not as bad as the OBR methodology proposed. Home Office, along with the white paper, has published a new study that will be accurately disclosed by presenting a new study that will help OBR and researchers unless the government is not the government.

It is that the white paper is more than the national average in all sectors, including that the white paper is below the national average of about 28,000 employees with the number of income from the workplace visa. And it's much higher in most sectors. In fact, even low -wage caregivers are about 24,000. Health visa paths, most nurses make a lot of money. It also suggests that the employment rate is high among those who receive employment visas, not only the employment rate as expected, but also the dependent visa, especially those who come with the caregiver. In other words, the head office contradicts its research and data with its own research and data. The logical conclusion is that the decrease in net movement due to the white paper will cost as much as the OBRS simple methodology suggests.

How is the organs? Six months ago, the Center for Policy Studies argued that the recent allowance for immigrants to settle permanently based on OBR assumptions will have more than 200 billion long -term financial costs, and therefore we must limit the right to do so. Unfortunately, the government has partially adopted this agenda and suggested extending the qualifications of most immigrants from five to ten years.

But as pointed out at the time, the CPS calculation was based on two clear errors. They misunderstood that new immigrants earned much less money than residents and the employment rate was much lower. As you can see from the data, this is not true. If they got the amount correctly, they would have found more than 100 billion net profit. The new home office research emphasizes this point. The CPS is less than the average income of about 70%of the people coming to the workplace visa. This seems to be almost opposite to the truth. In addition, those who extend their stay and dependents are considered to increase their income and employment rates significantly. From this point of view, the white paper suggestions not only seem unfair and original, but also seemed economically irrational.

Jonathan Portes, a senior researcher in the UK in a changing Europe.

