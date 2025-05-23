



The British National Criminal Organization has a freezing order for two London real estate owned by Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina, and claims that the regime has embezzled funds.

The real estate is owned by Ahmed Shayan Fazlur Rahman, the son of Bangladesh, the son of Bangladesh, who founded BEXIMCO, Bangladesh, according to the company and real estate report.

One is a high -end apartment in London's 17 Grosvenor Square, which was purchased at 6.5 million in 2010, and the other was acquired at 1.2 million in Gesham Gardens in northern London the following year.

According to the British constituency roll record, Sheikh Rehana, the sister of Sheikh Hasina and former British City Secretary Tulip Siddiq, is in the real estate of Gesham Gardens. I lived.

We can see that the NCA has secured a freezing order for property in the London 17 Grosvenor Square and London's Gesham Gardens. We can't mention anymore, NCA said.

Freezing orders are court orders that prevents assets from disappearing.

Salman and Ahmed Rahman are suspect in embezzlement by the Bangladesh Anti-Aborption Commission and told the Financial Times.

This real estate is owned by the ISLE of Man's overseas companies.

AHMED RAHMAN spokesman said: our client refuses to involve the alleged misunderstanding in the most powerful terms. He will, of course, will participate in all investigations in the UK.

They added: Bangladesh is well known for its political upheaval. We expect the British authorities to consider this.

Sheikh rehana and Salman Rahman could not immediately present their opinions.

The freezing command includes the apartment of the Grosvenor Square Chris Mouyiaryis/Dreamstime.

Sheikh Hasina, who ruled from 2009 to August 2024, was overturned after the student -led street demonstrations on authoritarian rule. She currently lives in India.

Muhammad Yunus, an economist who won the Nobel Prize, insisted that he was arrested by Awami League Party, responsible for the provisional government to reform institutions such as police, media and judiciary.

Over the past few years, Yunus, a central bank governor, has supervised an effort to prevent billions of dollars, claiming that it was embezzled by those close to the old regime.

Yunuss Interim Government has frozen some of them and seizes assets, and is trying to collect money in cooperation with authorities in the United States, the United Kingdom and other countries.

The supporters of the Awami League, which the Yunus government officially banned this month, condemned a new administration in pursuit of political bendetta in crackdowns on allegations of corruption in the old regime.

SIDDIQ, a nephew and still a Labor Party MP of Sheikh Hasina, was nominated for two corruption investigations that began by the New Bangladesh regime.

She denied the mistake, but he quit in January with a warning that there is a risk of damaging the British government's reputation in January.

Additional report of Rafe Uddin

