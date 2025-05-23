The dollar could lose its crown as “unhappy truth” forces investors to rethink American assets





The US dollar is under pressure while global investors are increasingly wary of the budgetary trajectory of America.

Once considered a reliable refuge, the greenback is now faced with renewed skepticism, the strategists saying to Yahoo Finance that capital moves to undervalued currencies in Europe and Asia in the midst of expectations of foreign recovery and more attractive evaluations abroad.

The US dollar index (DX-Y.nyB) which follows the value of the dollar compared to a basket of large currencies, notably the euro, the Japanese yen, the British pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish Krona and the Swiss franc have dropped by more than 8% since the beginning of the year, underperforming all the other G10 currency, depending on the data from Bloomberg. It ranks as one of the most efficient asset classes of the year, alongside Brent (Bz = F).

Since April, the index has dropped below the crucial technical and psychological level of 100, hitting the stockings not seen since 2022.

“Investors now have a very strong reason to cover their long exposure to American assets, and the dollar does not behave like a refuge,” Jayati Bharadwaj, FX and Macro-Stratege said on Wednesday at TD Securities. “I would say that it actually follows much more than a emerging market book book, which is the unfortunate truth with which we have to accept.”

Bharadwaj cited the assembly of American debt and the uncertainty of policies as key catalysts for the decline in the dollar. The demotion of the credit notation last week by the only market concerns of Moody's Needied. Adding to budgetary anxiety, the House of Representatives approved the tax reform package of President Trump on Thursday, otherwise known as “Big and Beautiful Bill” of the President.

The proposal includes significant reductions in individual tax rates and companies and is expected to increase the national debt by 4 dollars in the next decade. The legislation now moves to the Senate for examination.

“Volatility associated with the policies of the current administration is a great shock of trust, which in fact obliges other countries to intensify their local tax policies and to work to promote stronger trade relations between them,” said Bharadwaj, noting that this ultimately reduces foreign nations towards the United States.

Consequently, Bharadwaj expects the dollar to continue to be gradually weakening, with an additional fall of 5% likely by the end of the year.

The US dollar is faced with a calculation because the growing debt, political uncertainty and the change in world capital flow question its status of security and its long -standing domination. (Getty Images) Osakawayne Studios via Getty Images

A lower dollar adds to inflation by increasing import costs, a problem aggravated by prices that remain near their highest level since the Second World War.

“The dollar decreases will add to inflation pressure and reduce purchasing power,” Kevin Gordon, the main investment strategist at Charles Schwab, told Yahoo Finance.

Gordon stressed that during the overvoltage of inflation from 2021 to 2023, the strength of the dollar acted as partial coverage against the price increase. But with the greenback weakening now and inflation is still high, this protective stamp fades. In addition to that, the prices have added additional pressure by reducing capital entries, or money coming to the United States foreign investors looking for American assets.

The change arrives at a difficult time for American decision -makers, with the price announcement of President Trump “Day”, fueling the concerns of a broader “Sell America” ​​trade, in which American actions fall, the dollar is weakening and the yields of the treasury increase.

While some of these concerns were held after a decline in the partial rate, Deutsche Bank said that foreign investors remained suspicious of the fiscal trajectory of the Americas.

Admittedly, despite recent weakness, the strategists say that the US dollar remains dominant in global finance, representing around 80% of commercial finances and almost half of the world bond issue.

Gordon de Charles Schwab has described current sweetness as a “positioning adjustment” caused by feeling and portfolio changes rather than fundamental changes, especially after the strong dollar bull's race since 2011. “The scale is still in favor of the dollar, disproportionately,” he said.

Bharadwaj of TD has echoed from this point of view, qualifying the recent movements of “healthy recalibration”.

“During the longest, most of the markets have become a pure American move and a pure bet in dollars,” she said. “Now you can really start focusing on local and idiosyncratic stories.”

Although it does not expect the United States to lose its “crown” currency status, it noted that “other princes and princesses” could start to go on stage.

Alexandra Canal is a senior journalist at Yahoo Finance.

