When I asked CHATGPT what the best British shared to buy now, Rolls-Royce, BP and GREGGs are all honorable mentions. But the best choice was FTSE 100 company Astrazeneca (LSE: AZN).

It was a bit surprised at me. Nevertheless, I have to admit that the chatbot is quite good.

Astra Geneca

Astrazenecas's recent half -year results were very impressive. Revenue increased 18%, and imports increased due to strong sales of their own drugs and cooperative projects with other organizations.

It is impressive, but the actual key is an view. According to CHATGPT, the company has a powerful pipeline with about 40 projects in the III stage.

Stocks are also popular with analysts. The average price target is about 36%of the current stock price. If you reach the level next year, it can be the best British stock to own.

Nevertheless, I will not buy stocks in Astrazeneca. I didn't oppose Chatgpt's told stocks, but I learned that it was very difficult to understand the company in detail.

Pipeline is a good example. The average approval rate of the III drug is about 60%, but it does not talk much about the company.

Given this, buying stocks will be speculative and therefore dangerous. So the CHATGPT may be in something, but Astrazeneca is not the best in the list of British stocks to be purchased.

Other ideas

WH Smith (LSE: SMWH) was not on the list of top stocks in the CHATGPTS list. But I don't think it's a lot of expertise to find out why this is an investment that can work well over time.

The company does not do innovative work in terms of cancer treatment or obesity drugs. But it has just created a big movement that is just important and easy to understand.

Officially WH Smith just sold high street stores. In my opinion, it actually gave them, but I don't mean that the company can focus on much more promising travel departments.

These are located at airports, hospitals and train stations. In other words, a place is much less competitive than in high street.

It is not to say that there is no danger. The global economic downturn is probably the biggest threat to the stock market, and WH Smith is more exposed to most of the travel demand.

Nevertheless, the company's corporate value is 17.90 billion won and travel shops generate about 189m. Based on this, I think stocks are worth considering.

Investment principle

Will wh Smith be better than Astrazeneca in the future? I don't know a lot of relying on what's going on in a pharmaceutical company.

If things go well, stocks can be excellent investment. But I do not buy stocks because I am not in a position to see this directly.

More importantly, I don't know that I don't have to rely on Chatgpt for inventory ideas. I think there are many British stocks that look attractive at the moment I can understand.

