



The United States will impose new sanctions in Sudan after finding chemical weapons last year in the current civil war against the rapid support forces (RSF), the State Department said.

American exports to the country will be limited and the financial borrowing limits set up on June 6, a declaration by spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

A Sudanese government spokesperson described the accusations as “baseless allegations without supporting evidence”.

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary group that the RSF has already been accused of war crimes during the conflict, which they denied.

More than 150,000 people were killed during the conflict, which started two years ago when the Sudan army and the RSF began a vicious struggle for power.

In recent months, the Army of Sudan has taken over the capital of Khartoum, but the fighting has continued elsewhere.

No details were provided on the chemical weapons that the United States said it found, but the New York Times reported in January that Sudan used gas chlorine twice, which causes a range of painful and damaging effects and can be fatal.

This would have been in remote regions that have not been named. No visual evidence was shared since the proof of weapons having been used in the current war in Sudan.

“The United States calls on the Government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons and to maintain its obligations under the CWC,” said the press release, referring to the chemical weapons agreement under which the signatories have committed to destroy their weapons stocks.

In a strongly written statement, the Minister of Culture and Information of Sudan, Khalid al-Ayesir, described the actions of the United States as a “political blackmail”, adding that they have eroded us the “credibility” and eliminated “any remaining influence that it could have in Sudan”.

He said it was a “fabricated story … to induce international opinion misleading and offer political coverage to illegitimate actors accomplices of crimes against the Sudanese people”.

He said the United States had already made “false statements” on chemical weapons in Sudan, pointing to the 1998 Al-Shifa attack when the United States bombed a Sudanese pharmaceutical factory.

At the time, the United States alleged that the factory was used as a site to make chemical weapons and was linked to the Osama Bin-Lake network, which Sudan has denied strongly.

After the bombing, the United States has raised the decision to freeze the assets of the owner of the factory, which was considered at the time as an implicit recognition that there was no sufficient evidence to justify the attack.

Almost all countries of the world – including Sudan – have accepted the CWC, outside of Egypt, North Korea and South Sudan according to the Arms Control Association, a non -partisan adhesion organization based in the United States. Israel signed the agreement but has not ratified its signature, which means that it has not legally confirmed its involvement in the treaty, adds the ACA.

“The United States is fully determined to take into account persons responsible for the contribution to the proliferation of chemical weapons,” added Bruce.

This is not the first time that the United States has imposed sanctions in Sudan. In January, they were issued against the leaders of the two parties involved in the conflict.

Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, was accused of “destabilizing Sudan and undergoing the aim of a democratic transition” by the United States, which the country's foreign ministry condemned as “strange and disturbing”.

Meanwhile, the chief of the RSF Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemedti, was determined to have perpetrated the genocide in the country by the former secretary of state Antony Blinken. The RSF denied these accusations.

The rival forces have been struggling in power for two years, moving around 12 million people and leaving 25 million food aid, more than double the London population.

The new sanctions will have little effect on the country following these previous measures, according to the AFP news agency.

This last American decision comes in the midst of tensions on the alleged involvement of the United Arab Emirates in the conflict. The United Arab Emirates and Sudan had maintained diplomatic ties until the earliest this month, when the Sudanese government alleged that the United Arab Emirates provided weapons to the RSF, an allegation that the United Arab Emirates refuses.

After the warm reception of US President Donald Trump in the Gulf State last week, the Democrats of the Congress sought to block the sale of United States weapons in the United Arab Emirates because of his alleged involvement in the conflict.

A Sudanese diplomatic source told the reuters news agency that the United States had imposed the new sanctions “to distract the recent Congress campaign against the United Arab Emirates”.

Earlier this month, a high-level court rejected Sudan's candidacy to continue the water for the genocide.

Anne Soy and Peter Mwai's additional reports from BBC Verify

