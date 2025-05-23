The warning of a terrible worker in the UK's net migration level in half





Your support will help us tell the story

Independence, from reproductive rights to climate change, has a basis for the development of stories. Whether we investigate the finance of ELON Musk's Pro-Trump PAC, produce the latest documentary 'The Word', we know how important it is to parse the facts in the message, whether American women are fighting for American women fighting for reproductive rights.

At such an important moment in American history, we need a reporter on the ground. Through donations, we can continue to send journalists to talk to both sides of the story.

Independence is trusted by Americans overall political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news media, we choose to see and analyze Americans in Paywalls. We think that everyone should be able to use quality journalism.

Your support creates all the differences

According to recent estimates, last year, the net of the UK was reduced to almost half, and concerns about the lack of workers in some major sectors were raised.

The National Statistical Office said about 431,000 people arrived in the UK than they had left for 20 months for 20 months compared to 860,000 compared to the previous year.

The decline in net migration was caused by the decline in the EU Non -EU workers and students to the UK and the biggest decline in the record.

Oxford University's migration outlook said in a net migration that “record reduction” is “because the number was previously too high.”

However, the crisis in the nursing sector was emphasized in the figures that 26,100 people came to the United Kingdom as a health and nursing visa, especially between April and April 2025. This decreased from 143,900 from March 2023 to March 2024.

Open the image in the gallery

Keir Starmer announced the PA immigration reform plan earlier this month.

Tories insisted on the decline in the actions that were introduced just before the election, but the speech with the controversy of Sir Keir Starmers' controversial is an island of strangers, and then a week after the controversial speech of reducing the relocation.

Despite the conservatives that celebrate labor and conservative people, IPPR (Institute for Public Polic Policy Research) Think Tanks warned that Keir should balance the need to support the UK's sick public services and migration cuts.

NADRA Ahmed, chairman of the National Care Association, warned that the lack of workers in the care sector has been revealed, which is expected to deteriorate by the decision that Keirs decides to reject a visa to overseas caregivers.

She said: Statistics are falling for months, but we haven't seen an increase in domestic workforce that plays the necessary roles in sectors such as social welfare.

The challenge created by these misunderstandings is a dangerous strategy if there are no alternatives for those who need treatment and support over the next few years.

The construction industry is also facing serious challenges.

Daniel Austin, the chief executive and co -founder of ASK Partners, an independent real estate lending agency, said: Strengthen the UKS Housing Crisis, which will intensify the UKS housing crisis. The construction sector is already under intense pressure from the impact of regulatory changes such as building costs and building safety laws, bottlenecks and chronic shortages of experienced labor. Restricting access to foreign workers will interrupt these problems and progress to the needs that are desperately needed.

Dr. Jane Townson, the chief executive of Homecare Association, representing home care providers, said the Prime Minister's actions will be forced to close more home caregivers for The Independent this month.

A spokesman for the Dunning Street said the government was under pressure to worry about the lack of workers.

He added:

This figure deals with the period before labor, so it does not explain the effects of the measures announced by the prime minister this month, and stopped immigration to prevent immigration and reformed the difficult position on this problem.

Farage said in X as follows. It's not as high as the great Tori betrayal, but it's still miserable.

However, Ivet Cooper's Secretary of State said that net migration is important and it is important to be welcomed after the number of numbers is almost four times that of conservative.

ONS said that the rapid drop in net migration means that the number of non -EU people coming to England for work compared to the previous year means that 108,000 people arrive.

The number of families brought to the United Kingdom decreased by 86 %, and 105,000 people arrived and 35 % of workers fell.

Open the image in the gallery

Secretary of State James James James did not bring foreign students and caregivers to the United Kingdom (PA)

The number of people who came to the UK as a student visa increased, ONS said.

“The immigration has increased from December 2024 to December 12,” said Mary Gregory. “In particular, those who left the original visa left the original visa.”

Last year, former James Cleverly Minister of Home Affairs, James Cleverly, introduced a series of measures as part of a conservative driving to reduce net migration, including banning foreign students and a caregiver who brought family members to the UK.

This fall is due to the change of the visa rules I put in place. The Labor Party will try to claim this figure, but it criticized me at the time and failed to fulfill the change, Cleverly said on Thursday.

Sunder Katwala, director of the British Think Tank, said that major autumn will surprise the public.

Therefore, Keir Starmer is in an unusual position of PM that exceeds expectations for immigration by not canceling the actions of his predecessors, he said.

The prime minister has already promised that the government's new immigration measures will drop significantly over the next four years.

Open the image in the gallery

PMS immigration crackdowns saw that he was accused of copying Nigel Farage (Getty).

The plan released last week includes strengthening the experienced worker visa and stronger English requirements for spouses in the UK. The PM also introduced the waiting for 10 years to apply for a permanent residence if an immigrant could not contribute significantly to the UK.

KEIR has not set a goal of how much the government wants to bring about a pure migration, but home offices estimate that the new policy can lead to a decrease in annual immigration by 2029.

In a speech that published this moon action, Sir Keir caused a great backlash among the MPs by warning that the migration level turned Britain into an island of strangers.

Critics accused the reform of polls soaring and winning the local elections and thinking that it was an attempt to catch Farage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/net-migration-immigration-starmer-ons-b2755812.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos