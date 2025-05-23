Iran says that we will keep us responsible for any Israeli attack on nuclear sites | Soldiers





Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also warns that Israel will receive a devastating and decisive response if it attacks Tehran.

The United States would be held responsible in the event of an Israeli attack on Iranian nuclear sites, the Minister of Foreign Affairs warned, after CNN reported that Israel could prepare strikes.

Iran and the United States, the closest allies Israels, will hold a fifth cycle of nuclear talks on Friday in the middle of an in-depth disagreement on the enrichment of uranium in Iran, which, according to Washington, could lead to the development of nuclear bombs.

Tehran has always denied the search for a bomb and insisted that his nuclear program is for civil purposes.

Iran strongly warns any adventurism by the Zionist regime of Israel and will decisively respond to any threat or illegal act by this regime, said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a letter addressed to the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

I have called on the international community to take effective preventive measures against the continuation of Israeli threats, which, if they are uncontrolled, will force Iran to take special measures to defend our nuclear installations and materials, said Araghchi.

The minister said Tehran would consider Washington as a participant in such an attack.

The nature, content and extent of our actions will correspond and will be proportionate to the preventive measures taken by these international organizations in accordance with their statutory duties and obligations, he added.

Araghchis' remarks followed on Tuesday a CNN report that described the United States as having new information suggesting that Israel was preparing to strike Iranian nuclear installations.

Israel has not recognized no preparation, although officials from the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have repeatedly threatened from hitting Irans nuclear sites to prevent her from being able to obtain a nuclear weapon, if she chose to pursue one.

The United States and Iran are expected to organize indirect talks on Friday in Rome in what would be their fifth cycle of negotiations on a possible agreement which could see Tehran limit or end its enrichment of uranium, in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Israel has repeatedly opposed such an agreement between the United States and Iran.

Later Thursday, Araghchi declared in an interview carried by Iranian state television that if the United States aims to end the enrichment of uranium, there will be no nuclear agreement.

US officials said they did not believe in Iran enrichment and that he must stop completely; If this is their objective, there will be no contract, said Araqchi.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said that the idea of ​​a uranium enrichment consortium with the participation of other nations was not bad, but will not replace enrichment on Iranian soil.

Earlier this week, the supreme chief, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said that the American requirements that Tehran stops the enrichment of uranium was excessive and scandalous.

Irans Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), who is directly from Khamenei, also warned Thursday that Israel would receive a devastating and decisive response if it attacked Iran.

They try to frighten us with war, but are badly calculated because they are not aware of the powerful popular and military support that the Islamic Republic can bring together in war conditions, said IRGC spokesperson Alimahammad Naini, was cited by the state media.

