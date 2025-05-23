Investors are moving away from the American bond market on fears about Donald Trumps policies





Large investors say they diversify their bond portfolios to include a greater exposure to markets outside the United States while Donald prevails over the trade war and the growing deficit erodes the attraction of the world's largest debt market.

The American debt markets have been affected in recent days by the big and beautiful tax bills of the presidents, who were adopted by the House of Representatives on Thursday and threatens to increase the country's public debt strongly.

The growing concerns about the government's level of loan follow the wild oscillations for treasury bills during the fallout from Trumps Tariff Blitz last month, when the American debt failed to play its traditional role as a refuge of market stress.

The United States is no longer the ultimate and only perceived Safe Haven, said Vincent Mortier, director of investments at Amundi, the largest asset manager of Europe. The country has become the home of an extreme tax body.

The investment leaders have stressed that the dollar would remain the reserve currency of the world in the foreseeable future and that treasury bills would retain their role as a central component of bond portfolios.

However, they added that the recent turmoil triggered by Trumps Trade War and that its Liberation Day rates on April 2 had highlighted the advantages of the international allowance, especially when many debt regions suddenly generated solid yields.

Our clientele examines their allowances, and they feel strongly overweight in dollars of assets compared to their entry historically, said Bob Michele, director of investments and world fixed income manager at JPMorgan Asset Management.

They now care about all things in the United States, the impact of prices, the size of the budget deficit and the federal deficit and so on. Why not use this opportunity to diversify in other markets?

The long -standing American government obligations were strongly sold with a view to the adoption of the Trumps tax bill, extending a drop of several days after a low sale of cash auction highlighted intensifying fears on the tax trajectory of the Americas. The 30 -year yield exceeded 5.1% Thursday, its highest level since the end of 2023, reflecting a sharp drop in price.

The dollar, meanwhile, fell 8% this year against six big peers.

The dollar is history, said Lindsay Rosner, investor multiseror chief at Goldman Sachs Asset Management. It is difficult to find an equivalent liquid law rule market, but the impact on the dollar has been significant. There is a weakness in the dollar which has a certain permanence. There is power in diversification outside the United States.

The GIANT management team of Pimcos bonds told Financial Times earlier in May that it was prudent to seek other high -quality markets to diversify in increased risk of recession caused by Trumps prices.

Investors have particularly underlined the attraction of European bond markets, as well as the Japanese and Australian debt, which all offered solid yields with increasingly optimistic economic accounts.

I would say that there is an acceleration in interest to look outside the American markets on the non -dollar assets, especially now where you get a considerable return in Europe, said Michele, who observed that a new nucleus is developing in the region.

Historically, everyone had watched Germany and France. But because there are concerns about budgetary expansion there, 15 years ago was considered the peripheral borrower: Italy and Spain.

The concerns about American public finances have dominated the conversation on the market in recent days, while the congress is advancing with a bill which would extend the tax reductions of Trumps 2017. Independent analysts claim that the legislation would considerably increase annual deficits and the burden of the debt of the countries.

The United States will most likely maintain a budget deficit between 6 and 7% of GDP, Mortar said. This represents a lot of standard and will result in higher refinancing needs … so more market good -in -law supplies.

Can demand follow? Yes, but many buyers will require higher yields.

Henry McVey, head of the world macro and the asset allocation of the KKR private capital company, said in a report this week that the Liberation Day, when Trump launched his world trade war, had been a catalyst to hire serious conversations with global investors and their advice on diversification beyond the American capital markets.

When the United States [earlier this year] Known the Trifecta of a lower dollar, down shares and increased rates, he triggered the ringturies of risk alarm that forced everyone, from sovereign funds to family scholarships not only, but also to seek means to reduce their overweight to American assets.

McVey suggested that the traditional role of the US government obligations could decrease due to the budgetary deficit of countries and the high lever effect.

