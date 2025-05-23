



Former Justice Minister David Gauke has submitted a series of radical proposed reforms to the ministers for criminal decisions. The government confirmed that most of his recommendations would be accepted. But what are they?

Mostly scratching short sentences

GAUKES Reviews are required to abandon most of the crimes for less than a year and to enact the reduction of use. Short custody sentences can serve as a punishment, but often lack in providing meaningful rehabilitation to criminals, restricted inhibition and high costs.

According to the review, the number of people who were sentenced to imprisonment for less than one year increased, resulting in an increase in prison population.

Gauke went further, and judges can stop sentences for three years in the current two limitations and suggest that such measures will be used more often. This review also encourages to strengthen measures similar to the seizure command.

Please release some prisoners early on good actions

Gauke proposed a bad behavior on the standardized system and the extended prison time instead of the current system, which said that there was a regime that was determined when the prisoners were released.

He suggested that such measures would be applied to standard custody sentences, most commonly conveyed. This system divides the sentence into one -third of custody, post -doctors and risk sentences. The former will end after one third of the sentence is provided if the criminal acts well. The second includes intensive supervision. The third is to end the active director, but if you have committed new crimes, you can return to prison.

In the case of bad behavior in the parenting stage, Gauke proposed an option to expand the half of the sentence.

Adjust the sentence to the criminal

Perhaps the most interesting measurement suggested in the review is the promotion of chemical casting programs for some sex offenders. The pilot program, which is already operating in the southwest of the UK and the government demands to study similar systems around the world.

But Gauke emphasized that such a program was not suitable for all sex offenders. For example, in many cases, power is a key driver, and chemical castration should not be considered an option.

However, the same measure package also includes an important proposal of how to treat women and aging criminals with sympathy, for example, promoting the release of many sympathy and funding to the women's center.

Extend the community order

This review is recommended that the use of commands such as community service, fines or curfew hours will increase rather than rely greatly on custody.

Gauke said that the review was evidence of how to change the behavior from crime in the long run due to community orders, including evidence of former anger, that Gauke said.

But he added: We have already heard that judges and judges already use less community sentences because of their concerns about their delivery and execution. In order to switch from custody to community sentences, the effect of the community sentence will be higher.

Protect the victims of punishment

Gauke has given the unbalanced weight of the punishment for protecting victims and reducing crimes in recent years, Gauke said. The government must legislate to solve the balance.

Focus on the victim

Gauke wrote that the current sentence system could be opaque and too complicated. The minister must consider the public messaging campaign to solve the misunderstandings of the criminals who have long spent on the bar so that the victim can better understand the system.

Gauke also provided a free copy of the judge and demanded to preserve the system.

Fund probation and charity service

Gauke argued that some of the most effective rehabilitation means were not only charity but also appropriate resource protection protection services. He suggested funding for each of the licenses to build trust with criminals.

External torture

The gaukes language was carefully measured to avoid overcrowding in prison entirely on a government's shoulder. He also proposed measures not to dismantle his projects that the future government proposed to create an independent advisory agency, and proposed a request to the Congress on the parliament's affect the parliament.

Use technology development

This review suggests that technologies such as digital identity verification, AI -oriented decision -making and real -time data analysis should already make other sectors more efficient and place in the criminal legal system to secure resources to be used for more important tasks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2025/may/22/what-are-the-radical-proposed-reforms-to-uk-criminal-sentencing

