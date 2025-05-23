



Annual alcohol-related cancer deaths have doubled in the United States in the past three decades, from just under 12,000 per year in 1990 to more than 23,000 per year in 2021, discovers new research.

The increase was driven by deaths in men 55 and over, the study authors said.

Cancer deaths in the United States have dropped over around 35% over the same period, according to American Cancer Society data.

The results will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncologys in Chicago and have not yet been published in a journal evaluated by peers.

It is death rather than getting an illness. We can treat a lot of cancers and we will improve this, but it really comes home to the point that people die from cancer due to alcohol, said Jane Figueiredo, professor of medicine at the Samuel Oschin understanding Cancer Institute of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, which was not involved in research.

The study focused on seven cancers related to alcohol: breast, liver, colorectal, throat, vocal box, mouth and esophagus. Alcohol is not responsible for all cases of these cancers, but it turned out to be an engine factor in percentage of them.

When people think of alcohol, they do not necessarily think it as a carcinogenic as they make tobacco, said Dr. Michael Siegel, professor of public health and community medicine at the Tofts University School of Medicine, who was not involved in the study.

But it's. Once in the body, alcohol breaks down in acetaldehyde a carcinogenic also found in tobacco smoke. Alcohol damages DNA and facilitates the absorption of the mouth and throat.

The International Agency on Research on Cancer, a branch of the World Health Organization, has classified alcohol as a carcinogen in 1987. Research at the time linked alcohol consumption to cancers of the head and neck (including the mouth, the throat, the vocal box and the esophagus) and the liver cancers. It has since been linked to breast and colorectal cancers.

A January former American surgeon report said alcoholic drinks should be delivered with cancer alert labels. According to the WHO, there is no sure amount of alcohol consumption.

The new research revealed that in 1991, 2.5% of all cancer deaths in men and 1.46% in women were linked to alcohol. In 2021, these percentages increased respectively to 4.2% and 1.85%.

During this same period, men saw an increase of 56% of deaths by alcohol -related cancers specifically. For women, it was almost 8%.

It was not surprising that it was higher in men, but it was certainly surprising to see how higher it was in men against women, said the co-leader of the study, Dr. Chinmay Jani, director of hematology and oncology at the University of Miamis Sylvester understanding Cancer Center. Historically, men tended to start drinking alcohol earlier in life, noted Jani and his team.

However, sexual consumption habits seem to change. In recent years, an increasing number of women have become big drinkers and a few more young women at the frenzy of women that men have revealed research.

Deaths against the seven alcohol -related cancers have increased in men in 47 states and in 16 states for women. In both groups, deaths among people living in New Mexico have increased the most than 60% for men and 18% for women. Oklahoma, for men and Tennessee, for women, came in second position.

Washington DC and New York have seen the biggest decreases for men, and Massachusetts and New York for women. UTAH remained the state with deaths against cancer linked to the lowest alcohol.

Cancer deaths were the highest in people 55 and over. In men of this age group, death -related cancer death increased by more than 1% each year between 2007 and 2021.

The carcinogenic effect probably does not affect you right away in your youngest age, but when you continue to drink as you age, this carcinogen has an accumulative effect on the body, said Jani.

Of the seven cancers linked to alcohol, the liver, colorectal and esophageal cancers were the deadliest overall in 2021. In men in particular, the deaths of liver cancer were the most common. For women, it was breast cancer.

We know that even small amounts of alcohol can affect breast tissue, said Fig

Jani said the next research phase should reveal how different racial and ethnic groups are affected by alcohol differently with regard to the risk of cancer.

The enzyme that metabolizes alcohol is lower in certain ethnic groups than others, therefore acetaldehyde, carcinogen in alcohol, is higher in these people, said Jani.

In the United States, alcohol consumption reached its peak in the late 1970s and dropped until the late 1990s, data from the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism showed. Alcohol consumption has also increased during the pandemic, as well as alcohol -related deaths.

Siegel said that alcohol messaging must move from consumption of responsibility to ensure that people understand health effects that even moderate alcohol consumption can pose.

It is not who told people that they cannot drink. Each person has autonomy to make their own decisions, said Siegel. But we want to make sure they are well informed according to the facts rather than false ideas.

