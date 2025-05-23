The British autographs hand over the caros system and rent a military base for 101m a year.





Mauritian Prime Minister was published on May 22, a great victory that published the contract at 16:40.

16:40 bst 22 Maybreaking

Yasine Mohabuthport Louis, Mauritius

Dr. Navin Ramgoolam, Prime Minister Mauritius welcomed the contract for Chagos Archipelago as a “great victory of the Mauritius country.”

Ramgoolam reaffirmed his long position, speaking with visible feelings.

“I always said we should get our sovereignty about the total of Chagos, including Diego Garcia.”

He explained this development as the final stage of completing the Mauritius clinic folk painting, which began with independence in 1968.

Ramgoolam said, “What we want is an absolute sovereignty that is compromised or ambiguous.” Charossians must be able to live again on the island. “

Negotiations between Mauritius and the United Kingdom also included discussions on financial compensation (see previous posts).

Mauritius will receive 165 million people through a front loading contract, which is equivalent to more than 10 billion Mauritius Luffy for the next 28 years.

(17:49 Posts have more information about transaction costs).

In addition, 40 million trust funds have been agreed, but Ramgoolam insisted that this is even further.

“It has been done for 99 years, but unlike the former government agreement, the 40 -year extension must be agreed.”

RAMGOOLAM talked about strategic partnership frameworks with the UK based on “mutual respect” and sharing development goals.

He pointed out that both India and the United States have announced their support for the evolutionary agreement that can reconstruct the strategic environment of the Indian Ocean.

Image source, getty imagesimage caption,

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/clyvv04wk8zt The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos