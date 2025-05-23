Iran sees hope for progress after the fifth cycle of nuclear talks with us | New policies





The negotiators for Iran and the United States have concluded a fifth cycle of talks, because the mediator Oman said that there was limited progress in negotiations aimed at resolving a dispute on the nuclear program of Teherans.

The fifth round of Iran-Us talks ended today in Rome with certain progress, but not conclusive, said Omani mediator Badr al-Busaidi after the Friday meeting at the Omani Embassy in the Romes Camiluccia district.

We hope to clarify the remaining problems in the coming days, he said after the high-level talks, which were created by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Abbas Araghchi and the President Donald Trumps the Middle East Steve Witkoff Middle East.

Araghchi said on Iranian state television that talks had been one of the most professional series of negotiations so far.

We have firmly declared that Irans positions the fact that we are now on a reasonable path, in my opinion, is itself a sign of progress, Araghchi at Press TV told.

The proposals and solutions will be examined in the respective capitals and the next series of talks will be planned accordingly.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier that the United States chief Steve Witkoff had left the negotiations early due to his flight schedule, but that they had continued in a healthy and calm atmosphere.

The current talks are looking for a new agreement in which Iran would not be prevented from producing nuclear weapons while involving international sanctions.

However, little progress has been made so far, and Washington and Tehran have taken a difficult position in public in recent days, in particular with regard to the enrichment of Uranium Irans.

Witkoff said Iran could not be authorized to enrich.

Tehran, who increased his enrichment to around 60%, well above civil needs, but below the 90% necessary for armaments, rejected this red line.

The supreme chief, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, described excessive and scandalous demand, warning that it is unlikely that the current talks give results.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington was working on Tuesday to conclude an agreement that would allow Iran to have a civilian nuclear energy program, but not to enrich uranium, while admitting that obtaining such an agreement will not be easy.

On Thursday, the Ministry of State announced new sanctions in the Irans construction sector.

Discovering the path to an agreement is not a science of rockets, said Araghchi on social networks on Friday morning. Zero nuclear weapons = we have an agreement. Zero enrichment = we have no contract. It's time to decide.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tehran targeted the new sanctions, qualifying the vicious, illegal and inhuman movement.

Reporting from Rome, Al Jazeeras Milena Veselinovic said that uranium enrichment was not the only stumbling block in talks. The American delegation had also wanted to tackle the subject of the Irans ballistic missile program, which the Iranian party insisted that it was a completely distinct question for the nuclear program, she said.

High issues

The issues are raised for both sides. Trump wants to reduce the potential of Teherans to produce a nuclear weapon that could trigger a regional nuclear arms race.

Iran insists that its nuclear ambitions are strictly civil, but seeks to mitigate international sanctions that hinder its economy.

During his first mandate, in 2018, Trump nixed the Complete Complete Action Plan (JCPOA), a 2015 agreement that saw Iran re -assemble its nuclear program in exchange for attenuated sanctions.

After his return to the White House for a second term in January, Trump renewed his maximum pressure campaign against Iran, taking over additional economic pressure, for example, stifling the country's oil exports, in particular to China.

The supreme chief of Irans, the Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, rejected American requests to stop enrichment and suggested that the current talks are unlikely to produce results (file: Reuters)

Iran responded with challenge, promising to defend itself against any attack and climbing of enrichment far beyond the limits of the 2015 pacts.

Tensions began to relax in April while the two countries entered the indirect talks, but the Teherans enrichment program has become a key discord.

Trump has increased the threat of American military action if no agreement is concluded. Israel, which opposes American discussions with its regional enemy, warned that it would never allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. Following information that Israel was planning to strike nuclear installations from Irans, Araghchi said the United States would bear legal responsibility if Iran was attacked.

Hamid Reza Gholamzade, director of the Diplomacy The Chamber of Dipline, told Al Jazeera that military action threats were only a stick to intimidate Iran in the negotiations.

Iran knows that the threat is not real, and if there is an attack, Iran would strongly respond to that. The reality is that if they could have damaged the Iranian installations, they [would] I did it a long time ago, he said, speaking of Tehran.

The United States, he said, did not want a full-fledged war in the region. They know that if there is a war, if there is an attack, it would necessarily lead to Americans in [a] Long war here.

