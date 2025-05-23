



By EURONEWS with AP

Posted to 22/05/2025- 18:34 GMT+2

The United Kingdom said the Westminster Guy Negotiations protect the future of US military bases, which are important for British security.

Chagos Islands, an archipelago in the Indian Ocean, includes the largest island Diego Garcia, which hosts major naval and air bases used by the United States.

Under this agreement, the UK will pay $ 120 million every year and rent a base for at least 99 years.

Keir Starmer said that the base is “the basis of safety and security at home.”

Starmer said in a military headquarters near London, “We agree with our conditions by agreeing with this agreement, and we have strong protection, including malicious effects, and this base will be well operated until the next century so that generations can be safely in the future.”

Critics argue that abandoning the island, which has been a British territory for more than 200 years, can lead to interference in countries such as Russia and China.

Kemi Badenoch, an opposition leader, said, “We should not pay for the British territory to surrender to Mauritius.”

The contract faced opposition from all the islanders who were expelled to build a base decades ago.

The agreement was expected to sign STARMER and Mauritian leaders Navin Ramgoolam at Thursday morning. However, it was delayed when the judge ordered a prohibition order at the last minute requested by two Charossian women.

The ban was later released by another judge.

Born in Chagos, which raised legitimate challenges, Bernadette Dugasse and Bertrice Pompe were concerned that it would be harder to return home if Mauritius took over.

This contract includes a trust fund that helps Charossians, and Mauritius can organize settlement on islands except Diego Garcia, but it does not guarantee it.

Pompe called this “very sad day,” and said, “We are fighting now, we've been fighting for 60 years. Mauritius will not give us it.”

The Chaos system has been under the control of the UK since 1814. In 1965, the United Kingdom was separated from the independent Mauritius in 1968.

In the 1960s and 70s, the United Kingdom expelled about 2,000 islands to build a Diego Garcia base. The base supported US military operation from Vietnam to Iraq and Afghanistan and hosted facilities for nuclear submarines and information.

Mauritius has long advocated British claims on the island of England. In 2019, the International Court of Justice said that the British illegally separated Chagas from Mauritius when the British ended the colonial rule.

“We had to act now because the base is threatened,” Starmer said. He added that Mauritius is preparing to take the UK to court and there is no “realistic success for the UK.”

The Ministry of Defense said the contract included strong protection, such as the exclusion of 39 kilometers around DIEGO GARCIA, the British central right, and the ban on foreign security forces on the island.

The talks began according to the conservative government before 2022 and continued after the Labor Party won the July general election. The draft trading was agreed in October, but it was delayed due to disagreements about the political change of Mauritius and how much Britain would pay.

The United Kingdom also confirmed with the United States after the government's change. The Trump administration approved this transaction earlier this year.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio welcomed this agreement. “We have a long -term, stable and effective operation of Diego Garcia, which was called an important asset for regional and world security.”

