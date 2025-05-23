Plan to stimulate UKEU student mobility according to new terms -ICEF monitor





The British government has negotiated with the European Union to restart the youth mobility system from the United Kingdom. This is expected that the UK will be able to join the large Erasmus+ mobility system (according to new terms) or similar ones. As often, international education can be seen in a wider designation. Negotiations reflect the movement toward the resetting of the BREXIT process and the after which the British/EU relationship was interrupted by the effect. The chaotic new world order raised by President Trump triggered a new economic and political alliance, including Europe. Last week, the UK and the EU reached transactions, including security and defense agreements and lowering barriers to British food exporters and visitors.

Aim to balance

Currently, the term used for the new educational mobility contracts in discussion is the “balanced youth experience system”. The use of “balanced” suggests the UK's intention to control the number of students from Europe to avoid hindering the operation of the university. Prior to Brexit, many people thought that British institutions were disadvantageous by mobility flow in Europe, and tens of thousands of European students chose to study in the UK, paying for “housing fees” (eg, the same tuition as domestic students). These low fees are not added to most universities' profits, and the cost of hosting EU students is often higher than tuition income. In contrast, the flow of British students to other European countries was much weaker in various regions, including the low interest of many British learning. So far, there has been no mention of how much money European students can pay to go to a university in England. This element of negotiations will be controversial because the university division will be worried about the financial impact and the prospect of losing the place of domestic students.

I am looking for improved financial terms

The official government announcement in the UK is as follows.

“We agreed that we will work for the youth experience system with the EU that we will create new opportunities for cultural exchanges between the UK and the EU. All plans will give young British experience to experience travel, other cultures, work and study abroad. We agreed with the UK's existing plans, which have no access to the benefits.

Keir Starmer is faced with an interesting dilemma in terms of satisfying the British public in relation to European negotiations. On the other hand, polling shows that most of the wishes that most of the British people did not have Brexit, I agree that it is right for the UK to vote for the UK leaving the EU. Among the 18-24 British, the ratio is dropped to one in 10. On the other hand, there are more opinions on whether England should join the EU again. Nearly two -thirds (64%) want to get closer to the EU without joining the EU again, and the support for this option is extensive over various political camps. 55%support support to join the EU, but the average gives important divisions in the public as shown below.

Mr. Starmer now mentions partnerships, not reunion with other regions in Europe. “Now there is room for fully. We must be free from the old discussion and political fights to find common sense and practical solutions for the British people. We are ready to work with our partners if we can improve people's lives here.” Starmer has signed a wide range of trade and defense contracts this month. “This is all of this transaction. We are once again facing the world in the great tradition of this country. It is independent and sovereignty to establish our choice and close the deal for our partners and national interests.

