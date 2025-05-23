The report of the Maha commission of RFK 'Jr. raises concerns about children's health: plans





The US Secretary for Health and Social Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Capitol Hill on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Samuel Corum / Getty Images Hide Legend

Toggle legend Samuel Corum / Getty Images

The Trump administration published a radical report on Thursday, offering its analysis of what stimulates chronic diseases among the children of the country.

The report entitled “The Maha report: give our healthy children to catalogs in detail a” crisis in chronic diseases “, including high obesity rates, asthma, autoimmune conditions and behavioral health disorders.

The 72 -page document is the product of the Maha commission, which was created by President Trump through a decree on February 13. The Commission, chaired by the Secretary of Health, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., has enlisted various members of the cabinet, including the secretaries of agriculture and education and the head of the Environmental Protection Agency, and met in private in recent months.

“There is something that is wrong and we will not stop before defeating the chronic illness epidemic,” said Trump during a White House event on Thursday, flanked by secretary Kennedy and other members of the committee.

A large part of what is detailed reflects the views that Kennedy articulated during his many public appearances.

The report identifies four main engines of the increase in the chronic child's disease: poor diet, environmental chemicals, chronic stress and lack of physical activity and over -mediation. In accordance with the messaging that animated the Maha platform, the report blame a large part of the conflicts of interest and the influence of companies in the food, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

The report laid the basics of the Maha Commission to develop a strategy to combat infant disease, which should occur by mid-August according to the February decree.

The proposal that nutrition, lifestyle and exposure to pollution and other harmful chemicals conspire to harm children's health is not controversial in longtime researchers in public health.

“Many of us have been calling for these questions for decades now,” said Dr. James Perrin, professor of pediatrics at the Harvard Medical School. “It is a real American problem, and it is not the one we see so dramatically in other countries.”

But the report does not solve some of the central tensions that characterized the Maha platform in Kennedy from the start.

“They make an excellent diagnosis and they have a very low treatment plan,” said Dr. Philip Landrigan, professor of pediatrics and public health at Boston College.

Among the concerns: the report does not contain an in-depth discussion of socio-economic factors as well as poverty, which is a key predictor of chronic disease.

“They acknowledge that ultra-adjustment food is cheaper, but do not recognize that growing poverty and wealth gap lead more people and children to rely on cheaper foods,” said Carmen Marsit, environmental health teacher at Emory University.

The report also calls into question the safety of vaccines and suggests that possible links with infantile diseases have not been studied in depth.

“It's just not true. There have been abundant studies,” said Landrigan.

More broadly, the emphasis on the progress of research and public health initiatives is contrary to many of the recent actions taken by the Trump administration.

For example, the report describes the risks of exposure to harmful chemicals on the health of children in a field in which Dr. Sheela Sathyanarayana, pediatric professor at Washington University, said much more attention. And yet, the Trump administration reduces staff in key agencies and dissolves an office of the Environmental Protection Agency which studies the toxic effects of chemicals.

It agrees with the primordial theme that our medical system and our research infrastructure are too focused on the treatment of these diseases and the search for remedies.

“We really have to go more in a prevention model,” says Sathyanarayana.

“But some of the actions they have taken in prevention,” she said.

As head of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, Kennedy led the dismissal of thousands of federal workers, cups in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the elimination of billions of dollars in contracts and subsidies of the National Institutes of Health, which support all the type of research and data that underlies the report.

Dr. William Dietz, researcher for childhood obesity at George Washington University, said the emphasis on the MAHA commission on the damage to ultra-treated food is justified, although the report depicts the subject with a large brush, while in fact, certain processed foods are more problematic than others.

However, he worries the federal government cannot even be able to accurately follow his progress in obesity in the future.

“I really worry that the scalpel that was taken to the CDC in general threatens the ability to monitor health. And these will be some of the same data sets that are necessary to assess progress in many of these areas,” he said.

The report reserves for the very end of the space to sketch a range of solutions offered: ask the National Institutes of Health to finance new tests on whole diets and on potentially harmful ingredients in food supply; Push the NIH and Food and Drug Administration to improve post-marketing monitoring of pediatric drugs; support new research on the safety of pediatric drugs; And launch a national initiative on lifestyle.

We do not know where funds or staff would come from these priorities.

Lauren Wisk, who studies chronic diseases in UCLA children, says that the figures cited on infant disease rates are “reasonable”.

But it is concerned about Kennedy's rhetoric which seems to promote the idea of ​​”magic bullets” such as the elimination of food dyes instead of focusing on large -scale programs that give access to healthy foods for low -income families or to fight atmospheric pollution, which is linked to asthma and other conditions.

“This administration has not been so delighted to talk about social policies that must be in place to combat the start of pediatric diseases,” she said.

“They looked at things that are more splashed, easier to point their finger, but when you really think of the epidemiology of this, it will not be the most effective strategy if they want to be serious about the idea of ​​reducing the problem.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/shots-health-news/2025/05/22/nx-s1-5406772/rfk-maha-commission-report-childrens-health The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos