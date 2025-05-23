



Under the contract, the United Kingdom will rent Diego Garcia, the site of the major military base in the UK. According to the ITV News correspondent John Ray Report, it will take more than 100m a year in 99 years.

Keir Starmer has signed a contract to rent a military base at $ 110 million annually due to the last legal issue, delivering the sovereignty of Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

The prime minister said Diego Garcia's UKS military base is one of the most important contributions to security relations with the United States.

The prime minister spoke at the UKS Military Headquarters and said that as part of the contract, the base would be rented for 99 years.

He added: Therefore, the total cost is 3.4 billion overall. It's over 99 years.

When journalists challenged the annual costs he quoted, the prime minister said it would be a net cost of accounting for inflation over time.

He said that Diego Garcia is essential for various British defense issues, including terrorist operation, communication and deep sea ports.

PM says almost everything we do at the base has partnerships with the United States. ”

President Trump welcomed the deal with other allies. Because they see the strategic importance of this base and we cannot create a basis for others who are trying to harm us.

Chagos Islands consists of more than 60 individual islands, about 500 km south of Maldives. Credit: PA

If you do not agree with this deal, it means that China or other countries cannot prevent their own base on an outside island or to prevent joint movements near the British base, STARMER said.

We added that we lost control of this important asset.

He confirmed that the UK will maintain Diego Garcia's overall operating control, including electromagnetic spectrum satellites used in communication against hostile interference.

Without the UK's consent, 24 nerve miles buffer zones will be placed around the island where nothing cannot be built or arranged.

Starmer said the agreement is the only way to maintain the base in the long run, and the government said it should act now because it is likely that the Morisers are likely to win the legal dispute over the UK.

The government was able to complete the negotiations on Thursday afternoon after 11 hours of legal problems from the campaigners on Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday morning, the transaction was scheduled to be signed, but it was temporarily blocked by the prohibition order just a few hours ago.

Two British women born in the Chaos System have legal issues against foreign, communicating and development firms (FCDOs).

'Trump welcomed the deal with other allies because he is seeing the strategic importance of this base.'

Judge Goose issued a ban on FCDO for a temporary relief of Bertrice Pompe, one of two British women at 2:25 am.

Judge Chamberlain dismantled the prohibition order in the High Court, saying, “The public interest and interests in the UK will be practically biased by subsidies or continuity of temporary relief, and this problem provides strong public interests for the continuity of temporary relief.”

Mr. Pompe said, “It's a very sad day,” but he said, “We don't give up.”

A government spokesman welcomed the high court ruling, saying that the agreement is “essential to protect the British and national security.”

The government insisted that the international legal ruling in favor of Mauritius should give up the sovereignty of the island, which is also called the British Indian Ocean territory.

The contract was accused by some political figures, and conservatives, reforms Nigel Paraji, and US President Donald Trump were accused of all voices.

The latter announced the support of tone changes and transactions when Starmer visited the White House in early February this year.

Diego Garcia, the largest of the caros systems, is the home of the British military base used to project the influence of the West in the Indian Ocean.

Critics to the proposal to hand over the island to Mauritius are afraid that this movement will benefit China, which has a growing range of reach in this area.

The Conservative Party said that oppositions of his contract to hand over Chagos Islands are similar to Russia, China and Iran.

Shadow Foreign Minister Dame Priti Patel said: Keir starmer is not agreed with him or his terrible surrender against Mauritius and his interest in the abandonment of Charossian people. It is in the league.

Starmer slandered the Charossian community and did not come into contact with the British values ​​and national interests, so he had no ground and disgusting while he was controlling the garage in Russia, China and the cold country.

Today is a shame day for our country, and Keir Starmer and David Lammy are the main architects.

Starmer said, Kemi Badenoch and Nigel Farage, who were formerly opposition leaders, are in columns with Russia, China and Iran against the contract.

The terms of the transaction have been reported to include a long extension of the lease of this military base.

The Conservative Party began to negotiate with Mauritius when Mauritius took power, but was critical of the Labor Party's dealing.

In this week's speech at the House of Representatives, Secretary of Defense John Healey insisted that Diego Garcia's foundation is essential for our security and UKS security with the United States.

When the former government started to start, when we had to act to deal with the danger, we completed the preparation and reported it to the house when we could do it.

