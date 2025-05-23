Nippon Steel, based in Japan, can invest in American steel, says Trump





Washington – President Trump announced on Friday that Japan -based Nippon Steel will be authorized to invest in US Steel, ending a drama of several years on the fate of a business formerly synonymous with American economic power.

“I am proud to announce that after a lot of consideration and negotiation, US Steel will remain in America and will keep its headquarters in the big city of Pittsburgh,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

“For many years, the name” United States Steel “was synonymous with greatness, and now it will be again. This will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel, which will create at least 70,000 jobs and add $ 14 billion to the American economy. Most of this investment will occur over the next 14 months. ”

“Us Steel will remain in America and will keep its headquarters in the big city of Pittsburgh,” said President Trump. Getty images

Us Steel Stock jumped almost $ 10 per share after Trump's announcement in the last half hour of negotiation – closing $ 9.11 to finish the week almost 30% compared to its open Monday.

Japanese Steel announced for the first time its intention to acquire US Steel in 2023, arousing a quarrel with the Biden administration if a foreign company should be authorized to absorb the American institution.

Us Steel had argued that Japanese, based in Tokyo, based in Tokyo, Japan's largest Eciérien, to help him challenge financial challenges dating back more than a decade.

Japanese Japan Steel will be authorized to invest in US Steel, Trump announced. AFP via Getty Images

If the transaction was blocked, the company warned, it should dismiss thousands of union workers and abandon its head office in Pittsburgh.

Former President Joe Biden prevented the agreement from concluding, and Trump also said that the Japanese company would not be able to buy the second largest American steel company.

Us Steel is a very important company for us, “Trump said in February at a press conference after meeting Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.” It was the biggest company in the world for 15 years, many years ago, 80 years ago, and we did not want to see this leaving, and that would not really leave, but the concept, psychologically, not good. “”

I didn't want it to be bought, but the investment I like. And they will make a big investment subject to concluding the agreement, said Trump at the time.

Us Steel was formed in 1901 following the merger of Carnegie Steel, Federal Steel and National Steel. At the time, the new company manufactured almost 70% of America's Steel.

Society has achieved the immortality of pop culture in the 1974 film “The Godfather Part II”, in which the character Hyman Roth, played by Lee Strasberg, said to the protagonist Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) that the mafia is “greater than us steel”.

Currently, the company's market share fell to less than 10%, but it is still considered as an American business pillar and its property is considered by members of both parties as a question of national security.

