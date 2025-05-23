British travelers face roads and railway confusion through bank vacation weekends | Road transportation





Bank vacation resorts will be tricky. Traffic analysts predict crowded roads and predict the busiest day at the airport so far, and long -range rail passengers avoid the start of more engineering.

The automotive organization predicted that traffic would be the worst on Friday, and many drivers seemed to have rested all day before taking long weekends and semi -annual breaks at most schools in the UK and Wales.

RAC said that 3.4 million car trips will be made for leisure. The most serious congestion is that the general hotspot and all paths on the M25 highway descend southwest.

Inrix, a transportation analyst, expects a delay in the southwest side of the M25 clock and the dinner of the dinner at lunchtime.

Those who drive on Friday or Saturday can avoid the worst traffic with the afternoon trip, the RAC suggested that many drivers who investigate will start early. Either way, few people can avoid delayed to the south of the M5 towards Devon and Cornwall to A30 or A303 Westbound or south of M5. Travel here can take up to 1 hour than usual.

MET Office forecasts for unstable and humid weather can weaken traffic during the banking holiday weekend. RAC expects a lot of traffic jams on Friday, May 30.

Railway passengers on two major routes in London can expect confusion and delay during the bank holiday weekend, and some of the networks can try to provide track upgrades and HS2 high -speed railways throughout the semi -weekly week.

On Saturday or Sunday, there is no train between London St. Pancras and Bedford, and it affects ThamesLink services, including Ruton Airport Services, on East Midland Railway and Thames Link.

The service is reduced on the west coast main line, the busiest railway route in the UK, which affects the interior train, which is an avant -garde, from Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and Glassgo. Trains can be reduced and travel hours can be extended for hours, and some routes around Coventry require rail replacement buses. West Midlands train and cross country services are also affected.

Helen Hamlin, a network rail director of the system operation, said:

Meanwhile, the UK airport expects the busiest day until Friday this year, and more than 3,200 flights will take off. According to Aviation Analytics Cirm Cirium, 12,185 departure flights will accommodate 2.2 million passengers for the next four days.

This figure is about 4% higher than the weekend of bank vacation in early May. The most passengers who jet abroad will head to Dublin, Amsterdam, Palma, Ali Cante and MLAGA.

ABTA, a British Travel Association, said that one out of four people bought a vacation last year, including more than 40% of the age of 25 and 34 last year.

