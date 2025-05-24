



Washington today, the Ministry of Treasurys Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued a general license in Syria (GL) 25 to grant immediate repair to sanctions in Syria in accordance with the presidents' announcement for the cessation of all sanctions against Syria. GL 25 Authorizes transactions prohibited by the Syrian sanctions regulation, effectively rising sanctions against Syria. GL 25 will allow a new investment and private sector activity in accordance with the primary American strategy. The US State Department simultaneously emits a derogation under the Civil Protection Act of Caesar Syria (Caesar Act) which will allow our foreign partners, our allies and the region to further unlock the potential of the Syries. This is only part of a broader American government effort to remove the full architecture of the sanctions imposed on Syria due to the abuses of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

As President Trump has promised, the Treasury Department and the State Department implement authorizations to encourage new investments in Syria. Syria must also continue to work to become a stable country which is at peace, and today will be hopeful, let us hope, the country on a path to a brilliant, prosperous and stable future, said the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent.

The opportunity of a new start

The brutality of Assad's regimes against his own people and support for terrorism in the region have ended, and a new chapter takes place for the Syrian people. The American government (United States) undertakes to support stable, unified and peaceful Syria with itself and its neighbors. The alternatives of American sanctions have been extended to the new Syrian government, thinking that the country will not offer a safe refuge to terrorist organizations and will ensure the security of its religious and ethnic minorities. The United States will continue to monitor the progress and developments of Syries on the ground.

GL 25 is a major first step to implement the announcement of President Trumps on May 13 concerning the cessation of sanctions against Syria. GL 25 will facilitate activity in all sectors of the Syrian economy, without relieving terrorist organizations, the authors of human rights violations and war crimes, drug traffickers or the old Assad regime. It does not allow transactions that benefit supporters of Russia, Iran or North Korea of ​​the Assad Old Regime.

The authorization aims to rebuild the economy of the Syries, the financial sector and the infrastructure, in accordance with the interests of American foreign policies. To do this, it is essential to bring new investments into Syria and support the new government of Syria. Consequently, GL 25 authorizes the transactions which otherwise would be prohibited under American economic sanctions against Syria, including new investments in Syria; the provision of financial services and others to Syria; and transactions linked to petroleum or petroleum products of Syrian origin. GL 25 also allows all transactions with the new government of Syria and with certain blocked people identified in an annex to GL. In accordance with the GL, the Financial Crimes Sunfall Network (Fincen) grants compensation with the exception of allowing American financial institutions to maintain corresponding accounts for the commercial bank of Syria.

The OFAC plans to issue additional directives linked to GL 25. Other questions should be asked to the Hotline of the OFAC compliance.

