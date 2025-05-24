



According to the Senior Whitehall, the British security officials are investigating whether Russia can be involved in three arson attacks on real estate related to Sir Kearstarmer.

Attacks on families with British prime ministers in Kentish Town, northern London, occurred early this month with the prime minister's own cars and residential real estate.

The two Ukrainian men and Romanian people were charged with conspiracy to argue with the intention of lifeling in relation to the fire. The police said the trio conspired with others.

The Senior Whitehall says British officials are investigating whether Russian actors have been recruiting trio accused of starting fire. They said that in that case, discussions are being held on how to respond best.

Sarah przybylska prosecution said in court that the conspiracy cannot be explained at present. The anti -terrorism police, who lead the investigation, maintain an open mind for motivation.

Starmer said that the fire was all attacks on us, democracy, and the values ​​we mean.

Russia has strengthened the destruction and violent campaigns throughout Europe as the Moscow war with Ukraine has become intense and sanctions over the Russian economy over the last 18 months.

The UK is one of the strongest supporters in Ukraine in continuous remuneration and labor administration.

British officials concluded that arson attacks began in Russia, but they do not necessarily mean that they were ordered by Kremlin or the suspect knew Russia's participation.

The London Metropolitan City Police refused to comment. Although the Mets Anti -Terrorism Command is leading the investigation, the three suspects have been accused of crimes rather than national security crimes.

One government official warned that many other versions of events are still under investigation and are not excluded at this stage.

Downing Street refused to comment. Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for Vladimir Putin, did not respond to commentary requests.

Western intelligence agencies have found Russian conspiracy in recent months, burning public buildings, burning public buildings, burning severe traffic links, and assassinating famous people who support Ukraine in defense against President Putin's full invasion.

RussiaS Intelligence Agency was slightly wild by Richard Moore, head of Uksset Intelligence, which was widely known as MI6 in October.

Attacks on senior international politicians have already been part of the campaign.

MI6 chief executive at Richard Moore said last year that the Russian intelligence agency went to the wild Matt Dunham/AP.

ISS said in February that Russian information agents hired Proxies to break the car window of Countrys Interior in February.

Russia's intentions were to connect European security institutions rather than sowing chaos, creating headlines and serious damage to individuals.

Kentish Town's Starmers Family Home was rented after moving to Downing Street after winning the power in July.

The arson attack was concerned, and the officials could suggest that Russian actors were involved in the case of inadequate control.

The car was also angry outside the Starmers Property Linda Perry/PA wire.

No one of the prosecuted suspects showed an ideological intimacy with Russia, and one of them posted an image of the Ukrainian soldier.

Three men Ukrainian Roman Lavrynovych and Petro Pochynok and Romania Stanislav Carpiuc are currently in detention and will appear in court on June 6.

Additional report of MAX SEDDON

