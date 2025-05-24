Trump announces the “partnership” between US Steel and Nippon Steel, based in Japan,





President Trump said on Friday that US Steel will keep his head office at Pittsburgh in the context of what he called a “planned partnership” between the emblematic American steel and Japanese, based in Japan, which sought to buy it.

The offer of nearly $ 15 billion in Japanese Steel to buy Steel was blocked by former president Joe Biden. After Trump became president, he was submitted to another national security exam by the United States Foreign Investment Committee.

“I am proud to announce that after a lot of consideration and negotiation, US Steel will remain in America and will keep its headquarters in the big city of Pittsburgh,” wrote the president on Truth Social. “For many years, the name,” United States Steel “, was synonymous with greatness, and now it will be again. It will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel, which will create at least 70,000 jobs and add $ 14 billion to the American economy.”

US Steel's shares have jumped 21% on news and continued to increase in the secondary market trade.

The president also said that he would organize a “big rally” in Us Steel in Pittsburgh on Friday, May 30.

The White House did not immediately give clarification, and it was not clear which would have American steel as part of the arrangement.

Us Steel congratulated Mr. Trump on Friday, saying in a statement: “President Trump is a bold leader and a businessman who knows how to get the best offer for America, American workers and American manufacturing.”

“Us Steel will remain American, and we will become bigger and stronger thanks to a partnership with Nippon Steel which provides massive investments, new technologies and thousands of jobs over the next four years,” said the company. “Us Steel greatly appreciates the leadership of President Trump and personal attention in the future of thousands of steel workers and our emblematic business.”

Japanese Steel said in a statement that he “applauded President Trump for his daring action to approve our partnership with Us Steel”, but has not provided additional details on the terms of the agreement.

“We share the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting American workers, the American steel industry and US national security,” said Japanese Steel, calling for the “a game changer – for us Steel and all its stakeholders, including the American steel industry”.

Mr. Trump has levied 25% prices from all imports of foreign aid in order to keep industry players in the United States

Nippon Steel offer to buy us steel

The Nippon Steel offer to buy the American company had always included plans to keep its head office. To soften the agreement, Japanese Steel had offered a commitment of $ 2.7 billion to upgrade the installations in Pennsylvania and Indiana in addition to a prior commitment to spending $ 1.4 billion.

US Steel CEO David Burritt warned last September that if the agreement was blocked, Us Steel “would largely pivot” and that would raise “serious questions” in the remaining seat in Pittsburgh.

The Board of Directors and shareholders of the US Steel approved the Nippon Steel offer last year. He was opposed by the United Steelworkers Union. The union made no immediate comments on Friday.

During the campaign, Trump said that he had opposed the agreement, and before taking office, he reiterated that he was “totally against American steel formerly large and powerful bought by a foreign company”.

The president of the time, Biden also opposed the agreement, and after months of revision, he decided in early January to block it. The two companies have brought prosecution in response.

Then, in February, Trump suggested that Nippon Steel would not buy us from steel, as he had planned, but that he would rather invest in US Steel.

The president of Nippon Steel said that transforming US Steel into a subsidiary into exclusive ownership was the starting point for negotiations, according to recent reports from Nikkei Asia, who said that companies had also discussed various other proposals.

“Us Steel is a very special company. We don't want it to go to Japan or any other place, so we work with them. I don't know if they need money now, I'm going to be honest with you. They hit gold,” Trump told the White House last month.

