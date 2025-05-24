Trump announces the “planned partnership” between US Steel, Nippon Steel





President Donald Trump announced on Friday an agreement between US Steel and Nippon Steel, which the two Steelmakers confirmed.

“I am proud to announce that after a lot of consideration and negotiation, US Steel will remain in America and will keep its headquarters in the big city of Pittsburgh,” wrote the president on his social media platform, Truth Social. “This will be a planned partnership between United States Steel and Nippon Steel, which will create at least 70,000 jobs and add $ 14 billion to the American economy.”

The figure of $ 14 billion is probably referring to the investments promised by Japanese, including 4 billion dollars for a new mini-flourish in electric arc in an indefinite location and $ 2.4 billion for installations in Pennsylvania. At least 1 billion dollars is reserved, said the Japanese SI acided to replace or improve a hot mill at my Valley Works.

Trump said that in his post, most of the investment will occur over the next 14 months.

Japanese initially promised only $ 1.4 billion for installation improvements.

Japanese Steel published a written statement sent by spokesperson Jack Coster, Director General of Teneo:

“Japanese Steel applauds President Trump for his daring action to approve our partnership with US Steel. We share the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting American workers, the American steel industry and US national security.

“The partnership between Japanese Steel and US Steel changes the game – for Us Steel and all its stakeholders, including the American steel industry and the wider American manufacturing base.”

Us Steel sent a declaration from his communication office:

“President Trump is a bold leader and a businessman who knows how to get the best offer for America, American workers and American manufacturing.

“Us Steel will remain American, and we will grow larger and stronger thanks to a partnership with Nippon Steel which provides massive investments, new technologies and thousands of jobs over the next four years.

“Us Steel greatly appreciated the leadership of President Trump and personal attention in the future of thousands of steel workers and our emblematic business.”

Former President Joe Biden blocked a sale of $ 14.9 billion in American steel in Japanese in January for national security reasons. The Trump's social position does not mention what will become this offer, or if the “partnership” refers to an acquisition.

This decision comes two days after the United States’s foreign investment committee has submitted a report on any national security risks, at Trump's request. The secret panel would not have reached a consensus, almost the same result as its previous examination under Biden.

Trump's thanks messages flocked to republican legislators after the news was announced.

“This partnership is excellent for the economy, ideal for national security and ideal for the inhabitants of Pennsylvania,” said Senator Dave McCormick. “I am proud to resist President Trump as he holds our common promise to rebuild American manufacturing and deliver for American workers.”

Representative Dan Meuser, R-Pottsville, said Trump blessing the agreement after obtaining national security comments proved “it was more a threat if we do not build steel in America”.

Senator of the State Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, praised the partnership as a marking “a big day for the west of Pennsylvania”.

Some Democrats have also reported approval. Governor Josh Shapiro said he spoke with Trump of Us Steel in recent days. Now that the president “has expressed support for the agreement”, as Shapiro said, “we have the opportunity to deliver historical investments, to guarantee that the future of the American Steelmaking continues to travel the Monn Valley … and that our workers, here in Pennsylvania, continue to direct the world with their skills and innovation.”

Cooperation between US Steel and Japanese also has the support of many commercial and industrial groups.

The CEO of the Allegheny conference, Stefani Pashman, said that she was impatient to work with Japanese towards regional economic growth and celebrated business investments as a testimony to the region's energy assets, skilled workforce and the strategic place.

“We can now unify the brilliant future of the company, benefiting from Japanese expertise, innovation and investment will bring our region,” added Pashman.

For the United Steelworkers Union, which represents more than 3,000 employees with my Valley work, Word of Nippon playing a role in US Steel's operations is a bitter defeat. The union leaders opposed the agreement and doubted investment commitments from the start, although a large part of the basic members were heating in Japanese over time.

“We cannot speculate on the impact of today's announcement without more information,” said Union spokesperson Jess Kamm. “Our concern remains that Japanese, a foreign company with a long and proven, the violation of our commercial laws, will further erode the domestic capacity of steel and compromise thousands of good union jobs.”

The head of the county of Allegheny, Sara Innamorato, published a detailed declaration cautiously welcoming the agreement:

“Steel operations in the Monn Valley and the reduction of air pollution are both important for the economic future of the County of Allegheny.

“Now that the Trump administration has indicated that an agreement can go ahead, we want to see Japanese commit to investing in workers and honoring collective negotiation agreements now and in the future; Being a good community partner with the residents of my Valley and working with the local government to build a future where everyone can prosper; And invest in new technologies and infrastructure on site to modernize the campus, put local populations, work, and improve air quality.

“If Japanese can meet these criteria, we welcome them in the county of Allegheny. I agree to work in collaboration with all partners to ensure that the Monte valley is invested and has the resources it needs. ”

The president said he would hold a rally on May 30 in Pittsburgh, but did not give an exact place.

