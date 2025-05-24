One special forces officers from 1,585 Afghanistan were prevented from settling in England.





Mercer told the BBC on Friday that he was shocked and scared.

“What is happening with the most senior police officers and officials in the British government, especially in the UKSF, claimed that he was offended and displeased to UKSF.

“He was lying on my face as a cabinet, and it was not so serious that it was serious or too incompetent.”

Since their name is CF 333 and ATF 444, the so -called triple was set, trained and paid by UKSF. When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, they turned out to be in danger of retaliation and had the right to apply for settlement in England.

However, more than 2,000 applications judged by the re -settlement case walker have been rejected by UKSF.

The mode later published a review of more than 2,000 rejected applications after the decision later found “not powerful”.

Earlier this week, the military Minister Luke Pollard announced a new review stage that could be inappropriate inappropriate in consideration of up to 2,500 additional cases.

According to the testimony of all colleagues, families and lawyers, some of the tripled triples were tortured and murdered by the Taliban.

The document said that as part of a judicial examination case filed by a former triple member, which was published in court on Thursday, the government began investigating the charges of conflicts in the center of UKSF's behavior and triple rejection.

The summary of this survey, known as the X operation, said, “We did not get the evidence of motivation hidden in the UKSF contact manager,” he said.

Instead, more than 2,000 triple rejections were made by the UKSF contact manager as “loose and non -professional verification process,” and concluded that “the police officer does not follow all inquiries before the rejection.”

More than 600 rejections have been overturned.

The BBC Panorama recently reported that the rejection of the triple application was at the time of UKSF and supervised by Jenkins Gen, who was promoted to the head of the Royal Navy last week.

In the court document, MOD said Jenkins Gen was not involved in the application and did not appoint a UKSF officer who refused.

TOM De La Mare KC, representing the former Triple, has criticized the mode of violating the duty of the Cander in the case by not disclosing the evidence of a blanket practice of the triple application's rejection.

He also accused him of misunderstanding of information requests.

Cathryn McGahey KC, a representative of the mode, told the court that she did not want to make excuses or overcome as a way to provide an inaccurate answer.

The case is investigating whether the rejected triple application review was carried out in a legal way. McGahey told the court, “There may have been a better way, but not illegal.”

Daniel Carey, a partner of the law firm, Daniel Carey, said: “My customer asked Mode to correct the refusal of the Triple employee for many years, and at that time, many people were killed and damaged by the Taliban.

“He agreed to inform all the decisions of MOD to all of his events and to inform people who affect whether his case is being reviewed, but no lawsuit should be needed to achieve basic fairness.”

