Why did the government sign a caros trading?





EPA

It may seem strange for the British government to surrender the British territory in the distant sea in a fast -moving world, suffocated by conflict and political uncertainty.

In fact, the government's critics further say that the decision to give up major strategic scaffolding in the Indian Ocean is a dangerous weakening of British security.

So why did the government hand the caros system to Mauritius, a country that is about a thousand miles away?

The answer has legal origin and practical conclusions.

All of this focuses on the British military base on the largest island of Diego Garcia.

The government thought that if the sovereignty of Mauritius was not collected, it would be impossible to operate the base, which would be a greater threat to British security.

John Healey, Secretary of Defense, told MPS, “Without this transaction, you could lose legal decisions in a few weeks, and you will not be able to operate in just a few years.”

The legal issue is based on a series of judgments of various UN institutions in Mauritius.

In essence, they argued that in the 1960s, they had no legal rights to separate Britain from Mauritius before the former British colonies became independent.

There was a vote for the effect at the UN General Assembly.

In 2019, however, the United Nations International Court had “advisory opinions” by the United Nations International Court, which was supported by the ruling of the Special Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Sea Law.

The ministers feared that this ruling and opinion would soon be legally binding by the UN Court.

Healey is under pressure to identify the source of this legal threat in the House of Representatives, and there are various international legal issues and rulings for us.

“The closest and most potentially serious is the Court of Maritime International Convention.”

If the government loses the case there, the ministers argued that the outside world would be obliged to make a decision to interfere with the operation of the base under the law.

So they argue that Diego Garcia's satellite communications will be threatened because the UK depends on Geneva's UN authority.

They say contractors will refuse to visit the isolated base or provide supplies because of the fear of Mauritius' complaints.

The ability to fly inside and outside the aircraft can be challenged by international rules that dominate the sky.

Conservative and reform MPs, some diplomats, and even some officials in the White Hall, who challenged this claim and said that legal threats are exaggerated.

They accused the crap pen for the votes of the ministers overly obeyed to international lawyers and the United Nations politically motivated.

Defense Minister James Cartlidge said to the MPS, “The government is not yet concrete and is based on the virtual risks that can be challenged, and we are subject to legal advice to act crucially in our damages.”

Base block

The second claim of the government is that China will get claws on the island without a transaction.

Officials said that legal prohibition of preventing Mauritius when there is no agreement will be allowed to allow foreign power to establish a military or other location on the island.

Depending on the terms of transactions, the UK can effectively reject it.

The United Kingdom insisted that without this contract, if China attempted to establish a military facility on one of the islands, there would be no alternative to the army.

Officials also argue that Mauritius does not have financial incentives for China's investment by receiving rent on the island.

The government critics argue that the Mauritius government can still develop a close relationship with China and Russia.

Reputation

The wider argument of the government is diplomatic.

For many years, the United Kingdom has been criticized by his friends and enemies. The world's stage has filed an international law, but he ignores the caros system.

How could the UK criticized Russia in Ukrainian and China's international law if they violated the Indian rules?

The ministers also insisted that in the period of designated uncertainty, the elderly had to be less reliable and to form a new partnership.

The UN Secretary -General Antonio Old Teres announced a statement that welcomed the contract and showed the value of diplomacy in solving historical complaints.

Again, the government critics argue that the world has changed, claims that the world has changed, and claims that we may “right and” in the close -up of the small prints of international law.

Will Donald Trump or French President Emmanuel Macron give up his territory abroad?

The government's response to the challenge is that the US, which is largely operated by Diego Garcia and the United States, now supports the deal with Mauritius despite the previous doubt.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, “Following the comprehensive review of large companies, the Trump administration said that the agreement has secured the long-term, stable and effective operation of Diego Garcia's joint US-UK military facilities.”

Five Eyes Intelligence Alliance also supports the contract. The base is a huge hub for the exchange of global signal intelligence.

This problem will now be tested in Congress because it considers whether the MP will ratify the contract.

The government can win the vote because of the majority.

But it has not yet won the debate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cp3ql9k3vdqo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos