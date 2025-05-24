



Pittsburgh – (Business Wire) – United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) (US Steel) has published the following statement today:

President Trump is a bold leader and a businessman who knows how to get the best offer for America, American workers and American manufacturing.

Us Steel will remain American, and we will become larger and stronger thanks to a partnership with Nippon Steel which provides massive investments, new technologies and thousands of jobs over the next four years.

Us Steel greatly appreciates the leadership of President Trump and personal attention in the future of thousands of steel workers and our emblematic business.

About our steel

Founded in 1901, US Steel offers profitable and sustainable steel solutions. Propelled by its talented employees and an unshakable security accent, US Steel serves the automotive, construction, device, energy, containers and packaging sectors with high added steel products. Steel production begins with our iron ore production capacities with competitive competition which feeds our integrated steel facilities and our investments in electric arc ovens. To help our customers create the best products with the least emissions, we are committed to reaching net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Us Steel is at the forefront of the creation of Effairs which are stronger, lighter and better for the environment. This includes our high-resistance steel advanced XG3, in Verdex steel produced with 70 to 80% lower CO2 emissions with a recycled content of up to 90%, and an ultra-target light indicative steel for electric vehicles, generators and transformers. Us Steel maintains operations across the United States and central Europe and has its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, please visit www.ussteel.com and follow steel on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

See the source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250523793497/en/

Company communications T (412) 433-1300 e [email protected]

Source: United States Steel Corporation

