



Two violent Israeli settlers who were sanctioned by the British government this week joined the campaign that drove the Palestinians in their homes in Mughayir Al-Deir, West Bank.

Neria Ben Pazis Organization's Nerias Farm was sanctioned by London on Tuesday, and the UK was sanctioned by London's sanctions as it stopped negotiating a new free trade negotiations with Israel to allow the aid to the Gaza and Cabinet ministers by expelling the Palestinians.

David Lammy, the British foreign minister, attacked violent settlers' injustice. The Israeli government is responsible for intervening and intervening with these aggressive actions, he said.

Ben Pazi himself was listed last year on a list of British sanctions, and the government forced his illegal outpost and Palestinian Bedouin family at home.

This week he repeatedly visited illegal outposts founded on Sunday, less than 100 meters from Palestine's house at the edge of Mughayir Al-Deir, about 150 Bedouin community.

Israeli settlers were founded in a few meters in the community of Palestine Bedouin in Mughayyir Al-Deir. Photo: Quique Kierszenbaum/The Guardian

Another visitors to the outpost, which took pictures on Wednesday and were identified by local activists, were Zohar Sabah. He visited the next day he was added to the British sanctions list to threaten, offend, promote, and support invasion and violence against individuals in Palestinians.

The settlers set up a basic shelter next to both enclosure, which had a small crowd, which formed a base for the threatening campaign that began immediately.

I slept since they came. And the children are terrified, and Eleven's 58 -year -old father, Ahmad Sulaiman, is closest to the outpost.

He just threw a stone. He risked his life at Mughayyir Al-Deir, but he didn't know where the family would go on Thursday, but he wrapped it to leave.

The settlers told me: this is our house. I can't do anything. They have a different weapon from a gun.

Westbank will

The intended suppression effect of British sanctions was invisible in the Mughayyir Al-Deir, the settlers expanded their intimidation campaigns for several days after the announcement, and the only public response of Israeli officials was to support settlers.

ZVI SUKKOT, a KNESSET and a member of the right religion, was shot by the activists when leaving the illegal outpost. In a discussion on Israel Channel 12 last week, sukkot said: Everyone was accustomed to the idea that we could kill 100 in one night during the war, and no one in the world care.

The nearby hills are surrounded by burn ruins of Palestinian villages, and the residents were forced to be forced to be a campaign from a similar Israeli outpost. But it's unprecedented to set a short distance targeted with the Palestinians.

Yonatan Mizrachi, a co -director of the settlement watch, a part of the campaign group PEACE NOW, said that he is getting closer to the Palestinian community since the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, but I can't remember others too close.

It shows the lack of fear and the understanding that they can do what they like. They can only be installed in the Palestinian community. And they were not good neighbors, Mizrachi added.

Saba played his role in the school attack of Muarazat East by the Israeli authorities in September by the authorities of Israel in September, and the settlers were for teachers, 13 years old students, and the principal.

SHAI Parnes, a spokesman for BTSELEM, an Israeli human rights group, said: Israeli policy did not occupy as much land as possible. But what is changing under this government is entirely unrighteous for soldiers and settlers.

They hide or attack their faces at night, and everything is happening in a much more cruel, violent and wide sunlight. They are really proud of what they do and sometimes upload assaults to social media.

Hamas attack on Israel and forced displacement began before the Gaza War, which was in progress, but has been strengthened since then. According to BTSELEM's figures, almost half of them had to leave 20 local communities.

It is the second migration for families, such as Sulaimans, who lived near Israeli Beer Sheva until 1948. After the creation of Israel in 1948, in 1948, about 700,000 Palestinians were forced to come from Nakba or disaster.

Ahmad Sulaiman says that the settlers slept after arriving in the photo: Quique Kierszenbaum/The Guardian

Westbank's occupation of the Israeli monarch began in 1967. About 500,000 Jewish Israelites live in illegal settlements in accordance with international law. Dozens of small temporary outposts are illegal according to the law of Israel, as established in Mughayyir Al-Deir, but the authorities are rarely attempted to remove.

Ben Pazi established his farm in eastern Ramallah in 2018, and has been involved in attacking and catching land for many years according to the British and US governments.

Use the combination of attacks, property destruction, and quantity and goats placement of most people, placing a group of Palestinians in the land for decades of sheep.

When the US State Department was imposed on the BIN Pazi in 2024, the Ben Pazi deported Palestinian shepherds from hundreds of acres of land. In August 2023, settlers, including Ben Phage, attacked the Palestinians near the Wadi AS-SEEQ village. Donald Trump lifted the sanctions.

Ben Phasis violence attracted the attention of the Israeli commander, Israeli commander, who had an administrative order in which Ben Pazi banned the entry of West Bank in late 2023.

The role of Ben Pajis was unclear in the campaign for the Palestinians forced to force Mui Hir Al Dayer. He called when the Guardian asked for an opinion and did not respond to additional messages. The Guardian could not contact Sabah.

Ben Pazi, according to some Israeli activists who acknowledged him at work in the area, regularly visited a new outpost and spent at least three hours this week.

Once he visited, he took a photo of an unidentified man wearing a military style uniform. A spokesman for the Israeli army said the state army did not approve or organize Mui Hir Al -Day's forced displacement.

The allegations of evacuation were not performed by [IDF troops ] The spokesman said they were not approved. When the army asked why it did not remove illegal outposts, they said that demolition would be a political decision.

The spokesman said that the enforcement of illegal construction in the region is performed according to the priority set by Chelon in political and under approval.

Ben Pazi drove the settlers and equipment groups to the edge of the village, where the Palestinians began to build a fence around the ground where for decades.

BTSELEM's Parnes said: the international community is doing much more from the point of view of the Israeli government.

What is happening is not about violent threats here. All parts of the policies that are well -designed and subsidized by the government.

Can Westbank be the next go? Video description

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/may/22/violent-israeli-settlers-under-uk-sanctions-join-west-bank-outpost The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos