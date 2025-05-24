American Citizen with a real handcuffed ID in the Alabama Immigration Raid and held before the Liberation





A citizen born in the United States who was struggled in dirt, handcuffed and detained in a vehicle as part of an immigration raid had a real identity document on him which was rejected as false, the cousin of man said on Friday.

A video of the arrest, broadcast by Notcias Telemundo, showed that the authorities grabbed Leonardo Garcia Venegas, 25, when she was on a site in Foley, Alabama, Wednesday and folds her arms behind him. Someone outside the camera can be heard shouting: “He's a citizen.”

Garcia told Nottias Telemundo that the authorities took his identity document from his portfolio and told him that it was false before handling it. The real identity card is the identification that American citizens are held by law to travel at airports and enter federal buildings. It is considered a form of higher identification safety.

“Apparently, a real identity document is no longer valid. It has a real identity card,” said his cousin Shelah Venegas. “We all made sure that we have the real identity document and that we have experienced the protocols that the administration requires. … He has his real identity card and then they see it and I suppose that because his English is not talking and / or because he is brown, it's wrong, it's not real.”

Garcia had told Noticias Telemundo that “they caught me really badly” and that the handcuffs had been “very hard” on him.

Garcia said he had been released from the vehicle where he was detained after giving officials who stop his social security number, who showed that he was an American citizen.

The arrest left Garcia, born in Florida, shaken, in particular because the police also arrested and held his brother, who is not in the country legally, said Venegas. She added that Garcia lived with her brother. Their parents come from Mexico.

Leonardo Garcia Venegas.telemundo

“He was actually quite sore back on his return,” said Venegas about Garcia. “He said that his arms hurt and his hands. His wrists, you could see where he had all the marks of the handcuffs. … The way they put him on the ground, his knees were also hurting.”

She said they had tried to find a lawyer, but the locals told them that it was almost impossible to continue a federal agent. It is not clear of the video if the authorities were federal immigration agents or local police working.

The Ministry of Internal Security said in a statement at NBC News that Garcia had interfered with an arrest during a targeted site operation.

He physically made its doors between the agents and the subject they were trying to stop and refused to comply with many verbal commandments, said Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary of the DHS. Anyone who actively hinders the police in the exercise of his underlying functions, including American citizens, will of course be confronted with consequences that include arrest.

The answer did not address the rejection of the identification of Garcias.

Garcia denied having interrupted an arrest. He told NBC News that he was trying to withdraw his phone when an agent of the application of the immigration forces and customs took him and threw him on the ground, then an agent began to catch him.

Venegas said Garcia’s brother had signed expulsion documents because the family did not want him to be detained “forever” as they saw another family member, who was detained for months in a detention center in Louisiana.

“It's inhuman, what they do with our people. They treat them as if they were murderers,” she said.

Venegas said that immigration arrests create repercussions among Hispanics, even among American citizens.

“This is race now. It is not a question whether you are legally or not here,” she said.

Her family has a fairly important market business, she said: “And many people working with us do not work. … They refuse to go to work. They said they would not go as long as this thing calms down.”

Venegas added that the majority of his family is an independent worker and “we do the same as all the other citizens”.

“It's just crazy that we cannot be different, the color we are. We contribute to this country in the same way that all the other citizens do with their taxes,” she said. “But we must be those that each time we are going to work, we are going to be afraid that we are going to be discriminated against.”

“I think of my family,” she said. “Even if many of them are citizens, I think of the way we all work in the same area in construction and they cannot sit there because they could literally be harassed or attacked as my cousin did.”

